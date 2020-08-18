MUBI Announces September 2020 Film Slate

MUBI’s September Slate also Celebrates the Legendary Marguerite Duras

MUBI has announced its hand-picked selection of films for September, including new retrospectives, tributes and exclusive premieres. Kicking off the month is the exclusive online premiere of Isadora's Children, a deftly choreographed drama by emerging French auteur Damien Manivel that brings together his passions for film and dance.



Other exclusive online premieres include a new restoration of Maria Saakyan's The Lighthouse, the first film directed by an Armenian woman, and Bird Island, a hybrid, fictionalized documentary by up-and-coming directorial duo Sergio da Costa and Maya Kosa. MUBI will close September with End of Summer, the directorial debut of the late, renowned Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, which documents his meditative journey to the Antarctic Peninsula.



MUBI is excited to launch in September a retrospective featuring a pair of Taiwan's most celebrated directors: Edward Yang and Hou Hsiao-hsien. From Yang's 1986 masterpiece The Terrorizers to Hou's coming-of-age trilogy, which includes The Time to Live and the Time to Die and Dust in the Wind, this series highlights early works of the New Taiwanese Cinema movement that placed an unflinching eye on Taiwanese society and culture, and successfully put Taiwanese cinema on the map.



Next month's slate will also include the most celebrated works by the legendary Marguerite Duras. Following their exclusive presentation of India Song in April, MUBI is excited to present Baxter, Vera Baxter and Le Navire Night, two other notable films by Duras, who is known as one of France's most important and prolific writers.



Additional programs of note include: a double bill featuring two new restorations of Arthur J. Bressan Jr.'s enduring landmark works of LGBTQ+ cinema, Gay USA and Buddies, as well as Marcell Iványi's The Wind, winner of the Palme d'Or for Best Short Film at Cannes 1996.



View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You