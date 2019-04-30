MTV's 2019 VMAS to Take Place in New Jersey

MTV will bring the 2019 "VMAs" to the Garden State for the first time ever, live on Monday, August 26th at 9:00PM ET/PT from Prudential Center. Music's biggest stars and fans will celebrate the year's most iconic videos with electrifying performances, viral moments and a new, first-of-its-kind immersive fan experience.

The news comes as part of Twitter's 2019 NewFronts presentation, where both brands unveiled the MTV VMA Stan Cam, which lets fans take control of their VMA viewing experience in ways they never could before. Using a series of short-form streams on Twitter, MTV will ask fans to decide which stars they'd like to watch, follow backstage, go behind-the-scenes and poll on a live reaction cam during the show's biggest moments. Last year's VMAs were the No. 1 most social cable awards show of 2018.

"New Jersey has an incredible music heritage and is home to some of the world's biggest artists including 'Chairman of the Board' Frank Sinatra, 'The Boss' Bruce Springsteen, Queen Latifah, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, the Jonas Brothers, the Fugees, and Halsey. The list is wide and endless," said Bruce Gillmer, "MTV VMAs" executive producer, global head of music and talent, Viacom and co-brand head, MTV International. "Now the moonperson plants its flag to celebrate all that New Jersey has given to music fans around the globe."

"We are thrilled to welcome the music and entertainment industry's brightest stars to Prudential Center, the City of Newark, and the State of New Jersey," said Scott O'Neil, CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. "Once again, the eyes of the music industry will turn to one of the Top 10 busiest arenas in the world, Prudential Center. We look forward to continuing to tell the story of this world renowned venue and the positive change it has generated through music and entertainment in Newark and across the State of New Jersey."

"We are incredibly proud to host one of the music industry's most celebrated and adored awards shows, the VMAs, at Prudential Center, the home of sports and entertainment in New Jersey and one of the world's most popular touring locations," said Sean Saadeh, EVP of Entertainment at Prudential Center. "The star power of the performers and attendees we expect at this year's VMAs mirrors the incredible talent that graces our stage at the more than 175 events that play Prudential Center annually. This is a tremendous opportunity to celebrate the musical heritage of New Jersey and the Tri-State Region."

An official sponsor of the 2019 "MTV Video Music Awards" is Taco Bell®.





