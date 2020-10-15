MTV Sets Premiere Date for JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION

Back-to-back episodes on Thursday, November 19th at 8PM ET/PT.

MTV today announced that its powerhouse series "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" is set to return this holiday season with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, November 19th at 8PM ET/PT. Following an explosive season-three finale, which was the highest-rated episode since 2018, the pop-culture phenomenon returns for season four to make "Jerztory" as the world looks a little different and social distancing is the new rule.

For the first time ever, it's "Jersey Shore 'Bring the Family' Vacation" as our favorite roommates take over an entire resort living their best lives in their own "Shore" bubble.

With more than 10 years of ups and downs and humor and heart, the cast has always made it out on the other side stronger than ever -- until now. Angelina's wedding and the speech heard around the world left THE FAMILY fractured, leaving the boys with only one option -- make THE FAMILY whole again. So, DJ Pauly D takes over a resort and with the help of Mike "The Situation," Vinny and Ronnie, they hatch a plan to reunite the girls, invite the extended family to distract them from the drama, and hope for the best. It seemed like a good idea at the time, but with this group you never know what will happen.

Leading up to the highly-anticipated season four premiere, MTV will air "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" season three recap specials on Thursday, November 5th and Thursday, November 12th at 8PM ET/PT.

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" features housemates Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. "Jersey Shore," which first premiered in 2009 and returned in 2018 to record ratings, is an MTV worldwide phenomenon that features such hits as "Floribama Shore," "Geordie Shore" (UK), "Gandia Shore" (Spain), "Warsaw Shore" (Poland), "Acapulco Shore" (Mexico) and "Super Shore."

For more information and exclusive content, follow @JerseyShore on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube. Use #JSFamilyVacation to join the conversation.

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" is produced by MTV, SallyAnn Salsano and 495 Productions.

Watch a promo here:

