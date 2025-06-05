MR. CROCODILE Animated Series Set for Global Release on Nickelodeon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nickelodeon has announced the acquisition of Mr. Crocodile, a brand-new animated kids' series, based on the beloved French children’s book Monsieur Crocodile a Beaucoup Faim (Mister Crocodile is Very Hungry) by best-selling author Joann Sfar. The series will air globally on Nick Jr. channels and on France Télévisions in France.

Mr. Crocodile follows the toothy, loveable Mr. Crocodile, alongside his best friend Daisy, as he cheerfully navigates life with boundless enthusiasm and comical misunderstandings due to his instinctive crocodile logic. New to a diverse and lively mobile home community, Mr. Crocodile lives with Daisy, and they split their time between her Mom and her Dad’s homes. Together, they turn everyday activities into zany adventures as they share an unconditional acceptance of each other's approach to life.

Monsieur Crocodile a Beaucoup Faim is a beloved French children's book written by New York Times bestselling author Joann Sfar. Published by Gallimard, the story follows the adventures of a hungry crocodile who sets out to find something to eat, encountering unique challenges along the way. The book is a cherished favorite among children and parents alike, known for its charming illustrations and humorous narrative. For the past 30 years, Joann Sfar has created universes of fantastical worlds and magical characters, his works spanning comic books, novels, series, films that reach a worldwide audience. Sfar is also known for his bestselling illustrated book Little Vampire and for his adaptation of the French literary classic, The Little Prince.

Mr. Crocodile was developed by Simon Nicholson and Joann Sfar, and is directed by Fabien Brandily. Rachel Lipman serves as Executive Producer alongside producers Aton Soumache, Joann Sfar, Rachel Lipman, and Cédric Pilot. Max Goodman and Lynsey O'Callaghan serve as the Executives in Charge for Nickelodeon.

