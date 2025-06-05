MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL To Debut On 4K UHD for 50th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the classic comedy film Monty Python and the Holy Grail will make its debut on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray as part of a special limited edition Steelbook release, hitting shelves on August 26.

Once in a lifetime, there comes a motion picture that changes the whole history of motion pictures. A picture so stunning in its effect, so vast in its impact that it profoundly affects the lives of those who see it. That picture might well be Monty Python and the Holy Grail​​​​​​, originally released in 1975, and featuring the entire Python gang in this hilarious retelling of the Knights of KING Arthur and their quest for the Holy Grail.

Monty Python remains one of the most iconic comedy collectives of all time, influencing generations across theatre, music, TV, and film. Formed in 1969, members Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin rose to prominence with their sketch comedy TV series Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

In 2005, Python came to Broadway with the premiere of Spamalot, a retooling of the film. The show returned to Broadway in 2023, with a cast that included James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Fitzgerald, Ethan Slater, Taran Killam, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michael Urie, Nik Walker, Jimmy Smagula, and more.

4K ULTRA HD DISC Special Features:

Near-Theatrical Version of the Film (in HD resolution) – Experience a slightly shorter version of the film, as seen on VHS!‘Tis But A Tribute – 50 Years of Monty Python and the Holy Grail – Over 25 comedy luminaries share their memories of, affection for, and continued fascination with the film

BLU-RAY DISC Special Features:

Audio Commentary with Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones

Audio Commentary with John Cleese, Eric Idle and Michael Palin

2015 Tribeca Film Festival Q&A with Terry, Terry, Mike, John and Eric!

Outtakes and Extended Scenes with Introduction by Terry Jones

Lost Animations with Introduction by Terry Gilliam

Quest for the Holy Grail Locations with Michael Palin and Terry Jones

Lego Knights: The Knights of the Round Table in LEGO

Special Japanese Version

How to Use Your Coconuts (An Educational Film)

BBC Film Night on Location

Three Songs to Sing-Along

Photo Gallery

Original Theatrical Trailer

