MONSTA X : CONNECT X IN CINEMAS Concert Coming to Theaters Worldwide

MONSTA X : CONNECT X IN CINEMAS will hit big screens around the globe on Wednesday, December 3 and Sunday, December 7. Filmed over three nights in July 2025 at the KSPO DOME in Seoul, the concert chronicles the historic 10-year journey shared by MONSTA X and MONBEBE (their fandom). This show will be available to audiences alongside CJ 4DPLEX's special formats SCREENX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing.

Tickets for MONSTA X : CONNECT X IN CINEMAS and cinema information for all participating territories will be available on Tuesday, November 4 at 6AM PST / 9AM EST / 2PM GMT / 9PM ICT from here.

The cinematic celebration of MONSTA X’s decade is packed with exclusive, never-before-seen content, featuring a setlist filled with spectacular performances and a powerful live band session. Fans will witness celebrated new songs like "Fire & Ice" alongside hard-hitting favorites such as "BEASTMODE," "WHO DO U LOVE?," and "Secrets." The film also includes exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the preparation process and interviews where the members reflect on their career.

Jun Bang, Chief Executive Officer at CJ 4DPLEX, said “CJ 4DPLEX continues to redefine how music and cinema converge. With MONSTA X : CONNECT X IN CINEMAS, we’re proud to push the boundaries of what it means to experience live performance on the big screen—transforming theaters worldwide into truly immersive concert venues.”

Marc Allenby, Chief Executive Officer of Trafalgar Releasing, said, “This release marks a special moment for MONSTA X, celebrating their 10th anniversary as a group. We’re proud to partner with CJ 4DPLEX to bring this milestone event to cinemas around the world, offering fans the chance to come together and share in the excitement as a global community.”

ABOUT MONSTA X:

Since debuting in 2015, MONSTA X has risen as a global force in K-pop, recognized for their powerful performances and signature sound. The six members—SHOWNU, MINHYUK, KIHYUN, HYUNGWON, JOOHONEY, and I.M—actively contribute to their music, shaping a distinct artistic identity and consistently evolving as all-around performers.

Photo courtesy of CJ 4DPLEX