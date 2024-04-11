MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Renewed at Apple TV+; Spin-Off Series Coming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has just announced that its broadly acclaimed, global hit Monsterverse series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," has been renewed for a second season. On the heels of the monstrous success of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” Apple TV+ has also struck a new multi-series deal with Legendary Entertainment, which includes a second season of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” and multiple spinoff series based on the franchise.

“‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ has left an indelible imprint on the hearts, minds and imaginations of audiences around the world, led by the brilliance of Chris, Matt, Kurt, Wyatt and the incredibly gifted talented cast and creative team,” said Morgan Wandell, head of international development for Apple TV+. “We couldn’t be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in season two, but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise, as we expand Legendary’s Monsterverse.”

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

The upcoming season of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" is executive produced by showrunners and co-creators Chris Black and Matt Fraction, along with Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville and Jen Roskind. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship with the film franchise.

The first season of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+

About Legendary's Monsterverse

Ten years strong, Legendary’s Monsterverse is an expansive story universe of cross-platform experiences centering around humanity’s battle to survive in a world facing a catastrophic new reality – the monsters of our myths and legends are real. Beginning with the Godzilla film in 2014 and continuing through 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: KING of the Monsters, 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, and most recently the record-breaking Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which topped the box office with $380M million and counting after two weeks of release and still playing in theaters, the Monsterverse has accumulated over $2B at the global box office and expanded into the highly successful event series, Legendary’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters for Apple TV+. Including an interconnected world of video games, graphic novels, toys and live experiences, the Monsterverse represents epic entertainment on the largest possible scale.