MOBLAND Breaks Records with 8.8 Million Viewers in First Week on Paramount+

Paramount+'s new series MobLand continues to break records. The global premiere of the show delivered 8.8M viewers in its first seven days, quadrupling its audience and MAKING IT the biggest global series launch week ever on Paramount+.

MobLand stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren in a story about two mob families who clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives. The new global crime series premiered Sunday, March 30th, exclusively on Paramount+.

MobLand features a star-studded cast, including Hardy (Venom: The Last Dance), Brosnan (Die Another Day), Paddy Considine (House Of The Dragon), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Lara Pulver (Da Vinci's Demons), Anson Boon (Pistol), Mandeep Dhillon (CSI: Vegas), Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy), Geoff Bell (Top Boy), Daniel Betts (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lisa Dwan (Blackshore), Emily Barber (Industry) and Helen Mirren (The Queen).

MobLand is executive produced by Guy Ritchie and marks his first TV series for Paramount+, created and written by Ronan Bennett (Top Boy and The Day of the Jackal) and written by Jez Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari and Spectre). It marks Jez Butterworth’s second hit TV series, following The Agency also for Paramount+, continuing a successful track record under his exclusive TV deal.

Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+

