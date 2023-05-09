MINX Season Two Sets July Premiere on Starz

STARZ announced TODAY that the second season of the critically acclaimed comedy "Minx" will premiere on Friday, July 21 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. The wildly bold first season is currently available to stream on the STARZ app.

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, "Minx" centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. In season two, Doug and Joyce grapple with Minx's explosive success, which brings more money, fame and temptation than either of them know how to handle.

"Minx" stars Ophelia Lovibond (Guardians of the Galaxy, Rocketman) as "Joyce Prigger," Jake Johnson ("New Girl," Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as "Doug Renetti," Idara Victor ("Shameless," Turn) as "Tina," Jessica Lowe ("Righteous Gemstones," "Miracle Workers") as "Bambi," Lennon Parham ("Bless This Mess," "Better Things") as "Shelly," Oscar Montoya ("Dimension 20," "Bless the Hearts") as "Richie," and Elizabeth Perkins ("The After Party," "Barry") as "Constance."

"Minx" was created by Ellen Rapoport, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Jake Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. "Minx" is produced by Lionsgate Television.