MINX Season Two Sets July Premiere on Starz

Minx season two will premiere on Friday, July 21 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Breakdown Their SWEENEY TODD-Inspired SCHMIGAD Photo 2 Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Talk SCHMIGADOON! Finale
Interview: Carol Burnett at 90 - Looking Back on Broadway, THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW & More Photo 3 Interview: Carol Burnett at 90 - Looking Back on Broadway, TV & More
WICKED Movie Footage Shown at CinemaCon With First Looks at 'Defying Gravity' & 'Popular' Photo 4 WICKED Movie Footage Shown at CinemaCon

WICKED Movie Footage Shown at CinemaCon With First Looks at 'Defying Gravity' & 'Popular'

STARZ announced TODAY that the second season of the critically acclaimed comedy "Minx" will premiere on Friday, July 21 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. The wildly bold first season is currently available to stream on the STARZ app.

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, "Minx" centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. In season two, Doug and Joyce grapple with Minx's explosive success, which brings more money, fame and temptation than either of them know how to handle.

"Minx" stars Ophelia Lovibond (Guardians of the Galaxy, Rocketman) as "Joyce Prigger," Jake Johnson ("New Girl," Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as "Doug Renetti," Idara Victor ("Shameless," Turn) as "Tina," Jessica Lowe ("Righteous Gemstones," "Miracle Workers") as "Bambi," Lennon Parham ("Bless This Mess," "Better Things") as "Shelly," Oscar Montoya ("Dimension 20," "Bless the Hearts") as "Richie," and Elizabeth Perkins ("The After Party," "Barry") as "Constance."

"Minx" was created by Ellen Rapoport, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Jake Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. "Minx" is produced by Lionsgate Television.



RELATED STORIES - TV

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

Bravo Greenlights New REAL HOUSEWIVES Seasons & More Photo
Bravo Greenlights New REAL HOUSEWIVES Seasons & More

New competition series “The Big D,” (USA) “House of Villains” (E!), hosted by Joel McHale, and an Untitled Social Experiment from Studio Lambert (USA) bolster the portfolio’s winning unscripted lineup, with fan-favorites “The Real Housewives of Miami” and “Below Deck Down Under” premiering on Bravo before streaming next day on Peacock.

Jelly Roll Documentary Coming to Hulu Photo
Jelly Roll Documentary Coming to Hulu

ABC News has announced ABC News Studios’ “Jelly Roll: Save Me,” a documentary chronicling a journey of redemption in real time of 38-year-old singer-songwriter Jelly Roll, confronting his struggles with mental health and addiction as he stands on the precipice of megastardom.

Photos: Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton & More Attend BOOK CLUB 2 Premiere Photo
Photos: Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton & More Attend BOOK CLUB 2 Premiere

BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen and Don Johnson, director, co-writer and producer Bill Holderman, co-writer and producer Erin Simms and more attended last night’s New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square. Check out photos from the event now!


From This Author - Michael Major

Dolly Parton to Release 'Rockstar' Album Featuring Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Beatles Reunion & More in NovemberDolly Parton to Release 'Rockstar' Album Featuring Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Beatles Reunion & More in November
IDK Releases Summertime Anthem 'Pinot Noir' Featuring Saucy Santana & Jucee FrootIDK Releases Summertime Anthem 'Pinot Noir' Featuring Saucy Santana & Jucee Froot
Bravo Greenlights New REAL HOUSEWIVES Seasons & MoreBravo Greenlights New REAL HOUSEWIVES Seasons & More
Natalie Rose LeBrecht Drops New Single 'Holy' From Upcoming LP 'Holy Prana Open Game'Natalie Rose LeBrecht Drops New Single 'Holy' From Upcoming LP 'Holy Prana Open Game'

Videos

Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser Video Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series Video
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Video
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO