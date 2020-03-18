MHz Choice Premieres ARDE MADRID Starring Debi Mazar May 5

MHz Networks' SVOD service, MHz Choice, will premiere critically-acclaimed dramedy Arde Madrid: Burn Madrid Burn on May 5, 2020.



Directed by Paco León, best known as the director of the feature film April 9th, Arde Madrid: Burn Madrid Burn is set in Franco's Madrid in 1961. Shot in Spain, the 8 episode series stars Debi Mazar, Paco Leon and Inma Cuestra.



Based loosely on actress and Hollywood star Ava Gardner's (Debi Mazar) move to Madrid, to flee her husband Frank Sinatra, Metro Goldwyn Mayer, and the paparazzi that followed her everywhere and made her life impossible. In Madrid her only goal is to have as much fun as possible. Extremely beautiful, captivating, intelligent, sexy and free, Ava always does exactly as she pleases, not tied down either romantically or professionally. Her life is completely different to that of Spanish woman around her.



Ana Mari (Inma Cuesta), a loyal, conservative spinster with a limp, who teaches young ladies how to be good housewives and mothers, is ordered by Franco to go work as a maid at Gardner's house in order to spy on her. To do so she will have to pretend to be married to Manolo (Paco León), a petty thief and cocky opportunist, who will become the actress' chauffeur. Full of himself, thuggish and hard faced, Manolo soon finds himself involved in dodgy dealings with the underworld.



Ava and Manolo's liberal lifestyle are the exact opposite of Ana Mari's moral code. Whether it's the all-night parties that rob their neighbor, exiled Argentinian dictator Juan Perón, of his cherished sleep, or bringing a wasted Ava back to LIFE AFTER nights with the local Dolce Vita crowd at Madrid's hippest clubs, in all the turmoil, Ana Mari finds herself loosening up and beginning to fall for the craziness as she is compelled to make decisions that shake her solid ideological foundations.

Produced in Spain for Telefonica's Movistar Plus, it quickly became the streaming platform's most binged series after its release. Paco Leon directed, co-wrote with Anna R. Costa and stars in the series along with Inma Cuestra and American actress Debi Mazar (Entourage, Younger).



"We loved everything about this series from the minute we first saw it," said Frederick Thomas, CEO and President of MHz Networks. "The decision to film in black and white really paid off. It vividly captured the Dolce Vita lifestyle of Gardner and the colorful characters of Madrid who surrounded her. For us it's golden, and we're delighted it found it's home on MHz Choice."



Arde Madrid Arde

8 Episodes

Spain

2018

Original Series by Movistar





