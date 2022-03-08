MGM's Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to be Honored at ICG Publicists Awards

MGM's Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy will receive the ICG Publicists (International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600) Motion Picture Showpersons Award at the 59th Annual Awards luncheon to be held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 25, 2022, it was announced TODAY by Awards Chairs Tim Menke and Sheryl Main.

"I cannot think of more qualified recipients of this award than Michael and Pam. MGM has had an extraordinarily successful year under their leadership since joining the company in 2020. They have created an award-winning and eclectic slate, even during a pandemic, and tell stories that cover the full spectrum of our community and humanity. The partnership with The Black List to identify and develop writers from underrepresented communities is just one example of the contributions made by this team to the industry," said Rebecca Rhine, ICG National Executive Director.

The iconic MGM studio, which includes Annapurna joint venture United Artists Releasing and a rebooted Orion, has embraced a new direction under De Luca and Abdy's stewardship, supporting filmmaker-driven material. Their films have received eight Oscar® nominations, including Licorice Pizza for Best Picture, which is the studio's first true nomination since Rain Man in 1988. Other successful films include the Oscar-nominated House of Gucci and the Oscar-nominated No Time to Die, which has had a global box office gross of $774 million. Additional notable 2021 films include Candyman, The Addams Family 2, Respect, Wrath of Man and Flag Day.

MGM's 2022 season opened with the release of Dog, to be followed by Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives, George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing and Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut, Creed III.

Michael De Luca steers all aspects of the studio's global film operation including oversight of development, production, marketing and distribution of MGM's film slate, including Orion Motion Pictures. Additionally, De Luca oversees MGM's On-Stage production division. Pamela Abdy oversees development, production and post-production for all MGM and Orion films.

The annual ICG Publicists Awards pay tribute to excellence in publicity and promotion, still photography and journalism for motion pictures and television programs. Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.