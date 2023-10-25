MATT RIFE: NATURAL SELECTION to Premiere on Netflix in November

Netflix has released a first look at Matt Rife's Natural Selection special. The special is set to premiere on November 15.

After having amassed a large social following through his viral content showcasing his quick wit and crowd work, Matt embarked on a sold-out world tour.

Now in his first Netflix comedy special, Matt leaves no topic untouched - from crystals to social media trolls - and no audience member spared.

The film was executive produced by Matt Rife and Christina Shams by Irony Point.

Watch the new trailer here: