MATT RIFE: NATURAL SELECTION to Premiere on Netflix in November

1
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month
Attesting to Brooks’ influence in the comedy and entertainment world is a host of notable celebrity figures including: Chris Rock, Conan O’Brien, Wanda Sykes, Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller, Steven Spielberg, Sarah Silverman, David Letterman, Larry David, Jonah Hill, Judd Apatow, Sharon Stone, Brian Williams, Anthony Jeselnik, and more.
2
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's Tree-Lighting Special
Kelly Clarkson will not only host NBC’s iconic Christmas special, but also deliver festive performances – all from the historic NYC spot that is now also home to her eponymous talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will once again join the tree lighting for a special appearance.
3
BravoCon 2023 Coming to Peacock With Special Content
Peacock exclusives include BravoCon’s highly anticipated panels featuring the casts of Emmy Award-nominated “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and BravoCon’s first shoppable panel, “Bravolebrity Shop-Off” a one-stop shop featuring some of Bravo’s top business mavens pitching their most beloved products.
4
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets October 27 Episode Lineup
Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.