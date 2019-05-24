MASTERS OF ILLUSION Hosted By Dean Cain Returns For Sixth Season on The CW Network This June

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for a sixth season on The CW Network with back to back episodes on Friday, June 7, 2019 (8:00-8:30 p.m. and 8:30-9:00 p.m. ET).



MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 40 cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience.



Dean Cain is set to return as host of MASTERS OF ILLUSION. Most recently seen on The CW series "Supergirl," Cain will serve as Co-Chair, along with Montel Williams, of the Inaugural Impact Humanity Television and Film Festival in Yerevan, Armenia later this year. Cain has also collaborated with Williams on several other projects, including executive producing the upcoming documentary film "Hate Among Us," as well as the critically acclaimed documentary film "Architects of Denial." Cain's recent film credits include "Gosnell" and "Angry Men." His breakthrough performance as an actor was in the dual roles of Superman/Clark Kent in the television series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman."



Award-winning magicians appearing in Season Six of MASTERS OF ILLUSION include:

Alexandra Duvivier (Paris, France)

Andi Gladwin (Gloucester, UK)

Anna DeGuzman (Hollywood, CA)

Bill Cook (Chicago, IL)

Billy Kidd (London, UK)

Chipper Lowell (Fullerton, CA)

Chris Funk (The Wonderist) (Winnipeg, Canada)

Chris Korn (Venice Beach, CA)

Dan Sperry (Las Vegas, CA)

Douglas "Lefty" Leferovich (Las Vegas, NV)

Ed Alonzo (The Misfit of Magic) (Toluca Lake, CA)

Eric Buss (Los Angeles, CA)

Eric Jones (Philadelphia, PA)

Francis Menotti (Philadelphia, PA)

George Iglesias (Lima, Peru)

Greg Frewin (Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada)

Greg Gleason (Las Vegas, NV)

Jarol Martin (Las Vegas, NV)

Jarrett & Raja (Jarrett Parker and Raja Rahman from Las Vegas, NV)

Jason Andrews (Las Vegas, NV)

Jeki Yoo (South Korea and North Hollywood, CA)

Jibrizy (Chicago, IL)

Joel Meyers (Brooklyn, NY)

Jonathan Pendragon (Londonderry, VT)

Joseph Gabriel (Las Vegas, NV)

Joshua Jay (New York, NY)

Miss Katalin (Las Vegas, NV)

Matt Marcy (Los Angeles, CA)

Michael Tetro (Culver City, CA)

Michael Turco (Wayne, NJ)

Murray SawChuck (Las Vegas, NV)

Naathan Phan (Las Vegas, NV and Orange, CA)

Rick Smith Jr. (Cleveland, OH)

Shaun Jay (Raleigh, NC)

Shoot Ogawa (Tokyo, Japan and Los Angeles, CA)

Spidey (Montreal, Canada)

Steven Brundage (Las Vegas, NV)

The Evansons (Jeff and Tessa Evanson) (Annapolis, MD)

Titou (Baptiste Molard) (Paris, France and Las Vegas, NV)

Tommy Wind (Las Vegas, NV)



MASTERS OF ILLUSION is produced by Associated Television International with returning Executive Producers David McKenzie ("The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards," "Marie"), Gay Blackstone ("The World Magic Awards" 2007-2009), David Martin ("The World Magic Awards" 2007-2009, "Marie"), and Al Schwartz ("The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards," "The Golden Globe Awards" 2013 and 2014), along with Co-Executive Producer Jim Romanovich ("From Rocky To Creed," "The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards").



Associated Television International (ATI) is an Emmy Award-winning company that has been the world's largest producer of magic for both stage and screen for over three decades. ATI's television series, specials and feature films have aired on all U.S. broadcast networks, major cable channels and with television partners all over the world. Current series in production include: "The Hollywood Christmas Parade," "Masters of Illusion," and the Emmy Award-nominated "Laura McKenzie's Traveler." ATI has also been Emmy Award-nominated for its various television specials and series. For more information, please visit www.associatedtelevision.com





