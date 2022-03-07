MARRY ME Announces Digital, Blu-Ray & DVD Release

Jennifer Lopez is back as the "reigning queen of romcoms" (David Sims, The Atlantic) in MARRY ME, available for the very first time to own and on Digital March 13, 2022 and on Blu-Ray and DVD March 29, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Earning a resounding 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, it is now time to "believe in love" (Kate Walsh, Los Angeles Times) with this year's most delightfully romantic film featuring Owen Wilson and original music by Jennifer Lopez and Latin music megastar Maluma. Enjoy more of the film's lovable charm with exclusive never-before-seen bonus content including deleted scenes, gag reel, and a look behind the scenes with actress and producer Jennifer Lopez for the perfect movie date night.

A heartbroken pop star (Jennifer Lopez), slated to marry her pop star fiancé (Maluma) on stage, instead marries a stranger from the audience - a high school math teacher (Owen Wilson). Against the odds, their relationship develops into something real...but can their love survive the limelight?

The film is directed by Kat Coiro (FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Netflix's Dead to Me), and stars Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Maid in Manhattan), Owen Wilson (Wedding Crashers), Maluma (Global music megastar), John Bradley ("Game of Thrones"), Sarah Silverman (Wreck-It Ralph Breaks the Internet) and Chloe Coleman (Big Little Lies). The film is written by John Rogers (TNT's The Librarians) & Tami Sagher (NBC's 30 Rock), Harper Dill (Fox's The Mick).

BONUS FEATURES ON DIGITAL, BLU-RAY AND DVD

DELETED SCENES

It's Coming Together

Plotting the Future

Is Everyone Happy?

Come to the Concert

What Am I Doing Here?

You're Married!

Having Fun at the Dance

Flight Status

GAG REEL

JENNIFER UNVEILED - Using raw, of-the-moment, b-roll shot on set throughout production, this piece will give audiences unprecedented access behind the scenes, showcasing close-up, intimate footage of Jennifer Lopez - actress and producer.

BEHIND THE CAMERA: THE MAKING OF MARRY ME - Glitz, glamor, romance and music. Go behind the scenes in this making-of, for an up-close look at how powerhouse performer Jennifer Lopez and all-star director Kat Coiro are teaming up to put the swoon back on the big screen.

TURN IT UP: THE MUSIC OF MARRY ME - Go inside the process with both J.Lo and Maluma as we discover what they wanted these songs to achieve, the stories and meanings behind them, and how they collaborated though countries apart.

LIVE AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN - To create a fictional, epic, on-stage moment between Kat Valdez and Bastian, the production of MARRY ME pulled off a REAL epic on stage moment between Jennifer Lopez and Maluma. Surprising a massive real-world audience of Maluma's at Madison Square Garden, Jennifer Lopez joined him on stage for one of the film's most powerful numbers. As we head backstage, we'll not only reveal how they pulled off such an exciting surprise, we'll also get an up-close look at international pop star Maluma.

MARRIED WITH STYLE - Complete with eye-catching musical numbers, the nuptials of Kat and Bastian was meant to bring the house down IN STYLE! Now, visit Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City as the team behind this magical moment that could have been, breaks it down for us.

"ON MY WAY" LYRIC VIDEO

FEATURE COMMENTARY - With Director Kat Coiro and Producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas