M3GAN 2.0 Sets Digital Home Release with Unrated Version

She’s back- and now at home. M3GAN 2.0 is available to own exclusively on digital platforms on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2023 hit, will also be launching on 4K UHD and Blu-ray™ on September 23, 2025, with over 30 minutes of exclusive bonus content, including scene breakdowns and a behind-the-scenes look at rebuilding M3GAN. An unrated version is also available with the purchase of the film.

The original creative team, including producer James Wan for Atomic Monster, Jason Blum for Blumhouse, and director Gerard Johnstone, reunited for the sequel. When an autonomous android engineered to be the ultimate weapon threatens M3GAN’s beloved Cady, M3GAN convinces her creator, Gemma, to give her a glow-up that makes the original A.I. diva even deadlier. Armed with wild new upgrades and her same iconic attitude, M3GAN claps back against the wannabe techno-terror in a fierce faceoff to crown the baddest bot built for maximum mayhem.

Allison Williams (Get Out, “Girls”) reprises her role as M3GAN’s creator, joined by returning cast members Violet McGraw (“The Haunting of Hill House”), Amie Donald, and Jenna Davis. The film welcomes new talents including Ivanna Sakhno (Ahsoka, Pacific Rim: Uprising), Aristotle Athari (Saturday Night Live, “Hacks”), Timm Sharp (“Apples Never Fall”, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”) and Grammy winner and 11-time Emmy nominee Jemaine Clement (Avatar: The Way of Water, What We Do in the Shadows).

BONUS FEATURES

UNRATED VERSION – Upgraded with enhanced kills, deleted scenes and more blood & carnage, see the unrated version that was too gruesome for theaters!

Total Upgrade: Making M3GAN 2.0 - Equipped with some killer upgrades, the team that unleashed M3GAN returns. Cast and crew take you through the artistry and craftsmanship that went into building a bigger, badder, and bloodier sequel.

Droid DNA - Unveil M3GAN 2.0 as she prepares to tackle rogue military asset Amelia. Go behind the scenes and see the puppetry, technology, and animatronics that brought these deadly droids to life.

The Art of Slaying - The cast and stunt team discuss creating and executing the film’s most explosive and gruesome action sequences. Special effects and prop teams go into the gory details that make up the guts of the film.

Scene Breakdown: Embrace AI Convention - From a dance battle to a blood fest, this breakdown will show how each department worked together to create this epic and deadly sequence.

Watch the trailer below: