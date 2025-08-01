Lynette Howell Taylor Elected President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Producer Lynette Howell Taylor has been elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences by the organization’s Board of Governors.

Also elected to 2025-2026 officer positions by the Board:

Lesley Barber (Music Branch), Vice President (chair, Membership Committee)

Jennifer Fox (Producers Branch), Vice President (chair, Awards Committee)

Simon Kilmurry (Documentary Branch), Vice President/Treasurer (chair, Finance Committee)

Lou Diamond Phillips (Actors Branch), Vice President (chair, Equity and Inclusion Committee)

Howard A. Rodman (Writers Branch), Vice President/Secretary (chair, Governance Committee)

Howell Taylor is beginning her first term as president during her second term as a governor representing the Producers Branch. She previously served for three years as vice president and chair of the Awards Committee. Barber and Rodman were re-elected as officers. It will be the first officer stint for Fox, Kilmurry and Phillips.

An Academy member since 2014, Howell Taylor has produced more than 25 films in the last 20 years, including “A Star is Born,” which received eight Oscar® nominations and earned her a Best Picture nomination. Her film credits include “The Accountant 2,” “The Accountant,” “Captain Fantastic,” “Big Eyes,” “The Place Beyond the Pines,” “Blue Valentine,” “Half Nelson,” and the upcoming feature “Roofman.” She also produced the 92nd Oscars® show with Stephanie Allain in 2020, for which she was nominated for an Emmy®.

Academy board members may serve up to two three-year terms (consecutive or non-consecutive), followed by a two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for up to two additional three-year terms for a lifetime maximum of 12 years. Officers serve one-year terms, with a maximum of four consecutive years in any one office.

ABOUT THE ACADEMY

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is home to a global membership of more than 11,000 of the most accomplished film industry artists and leaders. The Academy recognizes and celebrates all aspects of the arts and sciences of moviemaking through renowned awards for cinematic achievement, including the Oscars®. With the largest film-related collection in the world, the Academy is a leader in the fields of conservation, preservation and exhibition of film-related objects and materials.

Through its Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the Academy presents exhibitions, screenings and programs about cinema’s past, present, and future. The Academy also inspires young artists and creates opportunities for underrepresented communities to engage with the film world. Across all initiatives, the Academy connects global audiences – its members, the film industry, and film fans – through their shared passion for making and watching films.