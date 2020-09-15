Luke Combs Performs 'Six Feet Apart' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Watch the performance below!

ACM, CMA and CMT Award-winning artist Luke Combs kicked off the sixth season of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" last night performing his new song, "Six Feet Apart." Watch below.

The performance adds to an already notable week for Combs, whose single, "Lovin' On You," reached #1 on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart this week while also spending its third week atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Continuing his triumphant run at country radio, the song is Combs' ninth-consecutive #1 single-a first on Billboard's Country Airplay chart-as well as his eighth single to spend multiple weeks atop the chart and his sixth-consecutive, multi-week #1.

These achievements are just the latest in a series of groundbreaking and historic years for Combs, who is nominated in three categories at the 55th Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year (What You See Is What You Get). Combs will also perform during the awards ceremony, which will air tomorrow night at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT on CBS. Additionally, Combs is nominated for six awards at the 54th CMA Awards including Entertainer of the Year.

Combs also recently made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart-breaking Taylor Swift's previously held record at 24 weeks. The achievement comes as his platinum-certified, global #1 record, What You See Is What You Get, topped the chart for the 25th time earlier this summer, while his 2017 debut, This One's For You, has spent 50 non-consecutive weeks at #1-tying the record for the longest reign atop the chart with Shania Twain's Come On Over in 1997.

Moreover, Combs will release his new deluxe album, What You See Ain't Always What You Get, October 23 on River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. Pre-order/pre-save HERE. The extended edition will feature all 18 songs from What You See Is What You Get as well as five new tracks. Additional details to be announced soon.

Watch the performance here:

