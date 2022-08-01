Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Luke Bryan & Peyton Manning to Host The 56th Annual CMA Awards

Luke Bryan & Peyton Manning to Host The 56th Annual CMA Awards

The awards will broadcast live on WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC.

Aug. 1, 2022  

The COUNTRY MUSIC Association and ABC have announced that two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan and NFL superstar Peyton Manning will host "The 56th Annual CMA Awards." Bryan REVEALED the news this morning while guest hosting "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Country Music's Biggest Night broadcasts live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC.

Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and COUNTRY MUSIC is such a privilege," says Bryan. "When I was asked if Peyton Manning is someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn't hesitate. We have become great friends through the years, and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he's been to the CMA Awards before, but he's never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you're ready for the night of your life!"

"I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan," says Manning. "I am such a huge fan of Country Music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor."

Bryan returns for a second consecutive year to host the CMA Awards, while Manning is a first-time host.

"Country Music's Biggest Night will without a doubt live up to its expectation this year," says Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer. "During an evening when we celebrate the best of the best in Country Music, we are thrilled to have two award-winning hosts at the helm! I cannot wait to see what Luke and Peyton have up their sleeves, which I'm sure will be hilariously unpredictable and playfully energetic, just like the two of them."

"Just when we thought we couldn't top Luke's explosive energy and signature charm as host of last year's CMA Awards, we're bringing him back alongside sports legend Peyton Manning for Country Music's biggest night," said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. "Their dynamic chemistry and magnetic friendship are the perfect anchors for this year's star-studded show."

Final nominees for "The 56th Annual CMA Awards" will be REVEALED in the coming weeks. Stay tuned here for more details.

"The 56th Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the COUNTRY MUSIC Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer, Alan Carter is the director, and Jon Macks is THE HEAD writer.



