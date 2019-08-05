The New Season Will Premiere in Spring 2020

In its second season on ABC, "American Idol" dominated Sunday nights and claimed the position as Sunday's No. 1 most social show. In doing so, the reality competition series also proved that untapped talent from coast to coast is still waiting to be discovered. As previously announced, the star-maker will continue to help young singers realize their dreams with an all-new season premiering spring 2020. Returning to help find the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Multimedia personality Bobby Bones will return as in-house mentor.

The all-new nationwide search for the next superstar kicked off with open call auditions in Brooklyn, New York, and will advance on to 21 additional cities across the country. In addition to auditioning in person, hopefuls can also submit audition videos online or show off their talent via Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

"'American Idol' is the original music competition series," said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. "It was the first of its kind to take everyday singers and catapult them into superstardom, launching the careers of so many amazing artists. We couldn't be more excited for Katy, Luke, Lionel and Bobby to continue in their roles as 'American Idol' searches for the next great music star, with more live episodes and exciting, new creative elements coming this season."

"We are delighted to have our judges Katy, Luke and Lionel as well as in-house mentor Bobby back on 'American Idol,'" said executive producer and showrunner Trish Kinane. "They are all credible, hugely successful artists and will bring their expertise, passion and energy to the search for America's next superstar. They have an undeniable chemistry together making for another fun and exciting season!"

"We are thrilled to have all our judges and Bobby returning for a third season of 'American Idol' on ABC," said Eli Holzman, CEO of Industrial Media, the parent company of 19 Entertainment. "Our partners at Fremantle and ABC are delivering our fans some of the best Idol seasons ever produced, and Katy, Luke and Lionel are inspiring and molding some of the greatest musical talent this show - or any other for that matter - has ever seen. We cannot wait to be introduced to the next crop of stars and we cannot wait to see who will be the next 'American Idol.'"

"American Idol" auditions will be held as follows (subject to change):

You must be at least 15 years old to audition. Please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more details on specific audition locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.

"American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin & Megan Wolflick with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.





Related Articles View More TV Stories