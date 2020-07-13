Luke Bryan Hosts CMA BEST OF FEST Tonight

Tonight is the night! COUNTRY MUSIC superstar Luke Bryan hosts "CMA Best of Fest," a three-hour retrospective airing tonight at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network. The live concert experience features 28 unforgettable performances having aired on television over the last 16 years of "CMA Fest," plus a brand new, not-to-be-missed performance with Bryan and special guest Darius Rucker.



Artists appearing in the TV special include: Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Billy Ray Cyrus, Dan + Shay, Lzzy Hale, Sam Hunt, Joan Jett, Lady A, Miranda Lambert, Lil Nas X, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Dwight Yoakam and Zac Brown Band, with special appearances by Bobby Bones, Jim Gaffigan, Kirk Herbstreit, Peyton Manning, Lionel Richie, Rob Riggle, Gwen Stefani, Michael Strahan and Rita Wilson. "CMA Best of Fest" is executive produced by Robert Deaton. To find out how to watch tonight, visit CMAfest.com/watch.



"CMA Best of Fest" celebrates the legacy of CMA Fest, the world's longest-running COUNTRY MUSIC festival taking place in Nashville annually since 1972, which was postponed this year due to safety concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will return to downtown Nashville Thursday through Sunday, June 10-13, 2021 , with a limited number of four-day passes on sale starting Thursday, Sept. 10 at 10:00 AM/CT at CMAfest.com/tickets or by calling the CMA Fest box office at 800-CMA-FEST.

