Location Managers Guild International 2020 Awards Go Virtual

The LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI) announces that the 7th Annual LMGI Awards will go digital, streaming to a worldwide audience. The 2020 Awards, which celebrates the theme "We See It First," takes place on Saturday, October 24 at 2pm PST and is one of the first major entertainment award celebrations to announce their online approach in response to the coronavirus.

Awards Co-Chair Lori Balton states, "While the pandemic dictates our break with tradition, we are eager to enter this brave new world. This new format opens a new arena of possibilities for the global entertainment community to experience the awards."

Adds Co-chair John Rakich, "It's an interesting challenge, and Location Professionals love a challenge! We are working to achieve a skillful blend of live results and taped honorees/presenters. This new platform will deliver a much larger and more inclusive audience than ever."

Actor / Director Isaiah Mustafa will host the awards celebration and will be joined by a celebrity line up of honorees and presenters. Mustafah, a former American football wide receiver, is known for It Chapter Two, Shadowhunters and Horrible Bosses. He is also widely known as the main character in the series of Old Spice television commercials.

The deadline for submitting projects and Film Commissions for Awards consideration is Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The LMGI accepts domestic and international submissions for work demonstrating the importance of locations in supporting character development and storyline. Productions that were first released between June 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020 with at least 60% of the production shot on location are eligible. Nominations will be announced on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Outstanding Location Awards will be presented in the following categories: Contemporary Film, Period Film, Contemporary TV, Period TV, TV Serial Program/Anthology/Limited Series, Commercials and Film Commissions. Honorary Awards i nclude the Humanitarian, Lifetime Achievement, Trailblazer and the Eva Monley Award. Active and retired LMGI members in good standing can vote on the awards. Submissions are open to LMGI members and non-members alike. More detailed information, rules and regulations can be found at the LMGI website, or Click Here for Rules & Regulations and Submission Forms.

