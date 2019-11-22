Liza Koshy to Host Moving Dance Floor Competition for Quibi

Today, Quibi announced it has greenlit 'FLOORED', a comedic dance competition series hosted by Liza Koshy, featuring two opposing teams as they attempt to perform dance routines on a moving dance floor while also dodging surprise obstacles.



In each episode of FLOORED, two teams of skilled dancers take on an insane dance floor with a life of its own. Dancers try their best to perform a pre-rehearsed routine, but can they hold it together when the floor itself actually lifts, tilts, drops, shakes and spins in time to the music? Additionally, the dancers will also be caught off-guard as perils are thrown their way when they least expect it. Who can survive the dance and who will be FLOORED?



"As someone who hosts dance parties of one in their living room, I am more than ready to host this one. I'm so excited to celebrate and scream for the fearless, the focused and the flexible as they step up to the plate... or floor," said Liza Koshy.



"It's time to turn the dance genre on its head," said Michael Agbabian, Executive Producer. "We can't wait to add a comedic twist to the WORLD OF DANCE while still celebrating the skill and athleticism of truly talented dancers."

Liza Koshy is the co-creator, executive producer & star of the Youtube Original series "Liza on Demand." Now in its second season, the premiere episode was the most-watched original debut episode in its first week on the streaming network to date. Taking on a new role, Koshy also directed an episode this season. She will next be seen starring alongside Sabrina Carpenter in the Netflix Original Film Work It. The dance comedy is executive produced by Alicia Keys and Leslie Morgenstein (Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants). Her other acting credits include Hulu's "Freakish" and Tyler Perry's BOO! A Madea Halloween.



Liza hosted two seasons of Nickelodeon's DOUBLE DARE reboot. She has also hosted Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve alongside Ryan Seacrest and has served as VOGUE's official red carpet host for the MET Gala two consecutive years. Time Magazine recently featured Liza on their inaugural Time 100 Next List.



Koshy is represented by CAA, Carter Media Group, Hansen Jacobson and Viewpoint



Quibi launches April 6, 2020. To stay up-to-date on all of Quibi's latest shows, including 'FLOORED' sign up at www.Quibi.com.

Photo Credit: Luke Fontana





Related Articles View More TV Stories