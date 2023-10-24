Listen: Jennette McCurdy Premieres 'Hard Feelings' Podcast

Episodes 1 and 2 are available today, October 24, with new episodes releasing weekly on Tuesdays.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

Launching TODAY from Lemonada Media, is “Hard Feelings,” hosted by Jennette McCurdy. Jennette McCurdy doesn’t give a f*ck. Except that she does. She gives many f*cks. So many, in fact, that she hurts constantly.

“This is what it means to be human,” Jennette said in an exclusive quote for this podcast description. She said it with her chin in her palm, taking herself seriously.

New York Times bestselling author Jennette McCurdy chronicled the unflinching details surrounding her life and rise to fame in her memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, which stayed at #1 on the NYT bestseller list for eight consecutive weeks and has remained on the list for over a year.

In the inspiring book of resilience and independence, Jennette uses candor and dark humor as she dives into her struggles as a former child actor—including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother—and how she retook control of her life.

Jennette recently closed a deal to write her debut fiction novel, which will be released in 2024, and has also launched a book club highlighting her favorite fiction and nonfiction books each month.

As a result of her accolades, Jennette has been honored as part of Adweek’s 2023 Creative 100, celebrating the most innovative and visionary talent across marketing, media, and culture, as well as with an inclusion in the 2022 TIME100 Next list, a compilation of emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership.

Episodes 1 and 2 are available today, October 24, with new episodes releasing weekly on Tuesdays.



