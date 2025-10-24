Listen: BJÖRK: CORNUCOPIA Concert Film and Album Now Available

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the global cinematic run of Björk: Cornucopia, the full unedited concert film is available now, across digital platforms and in a wide range of physical formats, including 3LP, 2CD+DVD, 2CD, DVD, Blu-ray, and UHD 4K. Listen to the album below.

Talking about the film, Björk said: “I am so thrilled to share the film for my concert Cornucopia with you. This has been a long journey with hundreds of people helping. I am so beyond enormously grateful to every single one of them. I feel the modern concert film is a matriarchally friendly construct, welcomed in the current climate—where female musicians can share their worlds uncorrupted.”

Directed by Ísold Uggadóttir, Cornucopia is an ambitious live production from Björk, featuring cutting-edge visuals and immersive sound. Running at approximately 1 hour and 53 minutes, the film features a full concert performance and three exclusive music videos curated by Björk herself.

Visual co-creative direction is led by James Merry, with additional contributions from a stellar lineup of artists: Andrew Thomas Huang, Gabríela Friðriksdóttir, Pierre-Alain Giraud, Nick Knight, Tobias Gremmler, and Warren Du Preez & Nick Thornton-Jones.

The production also features the talents of producers Sara Nassim and Kat Mansoor, with Bergur Þórisson serving as musical director and re-recording mixer. Artur Tort provides the film’s cinematography, while editing comes from Walter Mauriot.

The film is produced by S101 and Snowstorm, in association with Level Forward (also acting as Impact Producer). Executive producers include Derek Birkett; Adrienne Becker and Roger Clark for Level Forward; and Davíð Helgason for Foobar.vc. Co-executive producers are Ian Wheeler for Talkhouse; Susan Lord and Brogan Bamborgan for Level Forward; Benjamin Ratz for Foobar.vc; and Sigrid Dyekjær.

About Björk:

Known for her groundbreaking music, visual art, and performances, Björk’s career has constantly pushed boundaries in music, technology, and activism with over 20 million albums sold worldwide. From her critically acclaimed app album Biophilia to the immersive Vulnicura VR, Björk has always embraced new technology to enhance her artistry.