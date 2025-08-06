Listen: Aiyana-Lee Performs Title Song for Spike Lee's HIGHEST 2 LOWEST

The movie will be released in select theaters on August 22 and on Apple TV+ on September 5.
The title song from Spike Lee’s new film Highest 2 Lowest, featuring vocalist Aiyana-Lee, has just been released. Curated by Lee and including new songs from A$AP Rocky and Jensen McRae, the soundtrack champions black artists across genres as the film follows the character of music business mogul David King, played by Denzel Washington.
Aiyana-Lee, who also appears in the film, reflected on the song, saying, “‘Highest to Lowest’ is a soulful, triumphant journey. One rooted in vulnerability and hope. It’s a song and story close to my heart that proves even in the darkest moments, light always finds its way through.” Out alongside the film’s theatrical release on August 15th, the record was executive produced by Spike Lee and sees original composition by Howard Drossin. Listen to the single release below.
Highest 2 Lowest - Aiyana-Lee
We Got This - Fergus Mcreadio Trio, Howard Drossin
And Now We Shall Begin - Howard Drossin
Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin’ - Norm Lewis
All Money Ain’t Good Money - Howard Drossin
Loving Partners - Fergus McCreadie Trio
Da Lowdown - Eddie Palmieri & Afro-Caribbean Jazz Octet
Trunks - A$AP ROCKY
The Chase - Fergus McCreadie Trio, Howard Drossin
Paul Begs (Solo Piano) - Fergus McCreadie Trio
Da Kings - Howard Drossin
Questioning Kyle - Howard Drossin
King David - Jensen McRae
Both Eyes Closed - A$AP ROCKY
Loving Partners - Howard Drossin
Puerto Rico - Eddie Palmieri & The Salsa Orchestra
Paul Begs - Fergus McCreadie Trio
Brooklyn Hospital - Howard Drossin
Prisencolin (Americano Joint) - Aiyana-Lee
When a titan music mogul (Denzel Washington), widely known as having the “best ears in the business”, is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma. Brothers Denzel Washington and Spike Lee reunite for the 5th in their long working relationship for a reinterpretation of the great filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller High and Low, now played out on the mean streets of modern-day New York City.
Aiyana-Lee is a British-American singer, songwriter, producer, and actress. In 2025, she made her acting debut in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, which premiered at Cannes, and toured California arenas with Lil Wayne. Her recent self-produced single, “City of Lies" was released in May.
