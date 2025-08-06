Listen: Aiyana-Lee Performs Title Song for Spike Lee's HIGHEST 2 LOWEST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The title song from Spike Lee’s new film Highest 2 Lowest, featuring vocalist Aiyana-Lee, has just been released. Curated by Lee and including new songs from A$AP Rocky and Jensen McRae, the soundtrack champions black artists across genres as the film follows the character of music business mogul David King, played by Denzel Washington.

Aiyana-Lee, who also appears in the film, reflected on the song, saying, “‘Highest to Lowest’ is a soulful, triumphant journey. One rooted in vulnerability and hope. It’s a song and story close to my heart that proves even in the darkest moments, light always finds its way through.” Out alongside the film’s theatrical release on August 15th, the record was executive produced by Spike Lee and sees original composition by Howard Drossin. Listen to the single release below.

Full Tracklisting

Highest 2 Lowest - Aiyana-Lee

We Got This - Fergus Mcreadio Trio, Howard Drossin

And Now We Shall Begin - Howard Drossin

Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin’ - Norm Lewis

All Money Ain’t Good Money - Howard Drossin

Loving Partners - Fergus McCreadie Trio

Da Lowdown - Eddie Palmieri & Afro-Caribbean Jazz Octet

Trunks - A$AP ROCKY

The Chase - Fergus McCreadie Trio, Howard Drossin

Paul Begs (Solo Piano) - Fergus McCreadie Trio

Da Kings - Howard Drossin

Questioning Kyle - Howard Drossin

King David - Jensen McRae

Both Eyes Closed - A$AP ROCKY

Loving Partners - Howard Drossin

Puerto Rico - Eddie Palmieri & The Salsa Orchestra

Paul Begs - Fergus McCreadie Trio

Brooklyn Hospital - Howard Drossin

Prisencolin (Americano Joint) - Aiyana-Lee

ABOUT THE FILM

When a titan music mogul (Denzel Washington), widely known as having the “best ears in the business”, is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma. Brothers Denzel Washington and Spike Lee reunite for the 5th in their long working relationship for a reinterpretation of the great filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller High and Low, now played out on the mean streets of modern-day New York City.

ABOUT AIYANA-LEE

Aiyana-Lee is a British-American singer, songwriter, producer, and actress. In 2025, she made her acting debut in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, which premiered at Cannes, and toured California arenas with Lil Wayne. Her recent self-produced single, “City of Lies" was released in May.