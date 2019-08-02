Lisa Taddeo's Best Seller THREE WOMEN To Become Drama Series on Showtime

Showtime is picking up a new scripted drama THREE WOMEN, based on this summer's No. 1 New York Times non-fiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo.

Based on years of immersive reporting, and told with astonishing frankness and immediacy, Three Women is a groundbreaking portrait of erotic longing in today's America, exposing the fragility, complexity, and inequality of female desire with unprecedented depth and emotional power.

It is both a feat of journalism and a triumph of storytelling, brimming with nuance and empathy, that introduces us to three unforgettable women - and one remarkable writer - whose experiences remind us that we are not alone.

Taddeo will executive produce and write for the series.

