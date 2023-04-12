Lil Nas X, Rachel Bloom & More Join THE MUPPETS MAYHEM Musical Series on Disney+

Disney+ revealed the official trailer for the new Original series "The Muppets Mayhem," starring Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry and The Electric Mayhem Band. The musical comedy series premieres with all episodes on May 10, only on Disney+.

"The Muppets Mayhem" follows The Electric Mayhem Band - Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet - on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.

With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.

The Muppets Mayhem Guest Stars

Joining the previously announced recurring guest star Anders Holm and The Electric Mayhem Band on their journey is an exciting roster of guest talent, including:

Paula Abdul

Steve Aoki

David Bizarro

Rachel Bloom

Nicole Byer

Sofia Carson

Charlamagne Tha God

Tommy Chong

Billy Corgan

Stephanie D'Abruzzo

deadmau5

Desiigner

Colton Dunn

Morgan Freeman

Susanna Hoffs

James Hong

Jennifer Irwin

Karamo

Kesha

Tommy Lee

Lil Nas X

Riki Lindhome

Cheech Marin

Ziggy Marley

Jack McBrayer

Arden Myrin

Nico Santos

Kristen Schaal

Ben Schwartz

Ryan Seacrest

Kevin Smith

Chris Stapleton

Danny Trejo

Joe Lo Truglio

"Weird Al" Yankovic

Cedric Yarbrough

Zedd

Based on characters created by Jim Henson, the Disney+ Original series from Disney Branded Television is produced by ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio. The project was developed and written by executive producers Adam F. Goldberg ("The Goldbergs"), Bill Barretta ("The Muppets," "Muppets Haunted Mansion") and co-executive producer Jeff Yorkes.

Michael Bostick, Kris Eber and The Muppets Studio's David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter also serve as executive producers. Original music by executive music producer and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry.

"The Muppets Mayhem" soundtrack will be available on streaming platforms beginning May 10, and the band's debut album, "The Electric Mayhem," is set for release on vinyl on May 12. Pre-save/pre-add the digital soundtrack and pre-order the vinyl album here. Listen to your favorite tracks from the Muppets on the official playlist here.

Watch the new trailer here:

Photo: Mitch Hasseth