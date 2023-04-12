Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lil Nas X, Rachel Bloom & More Join THE MUPPETS MAYHEM Musical Series on Disney+

Lil Nas X, Rachel Bloom & More Join THE MUPPETS MAYHEM Musical Series on Disney+

The musical comedy series premieres with all episodes on May 10, only on Disney+.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Disney+ revealed the official trailer for the new Original series "The Muppets Mayhem," starring Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry and The Electric Mayhem Band. The musical comedy series premieres with all episodes on May 10, only on Disney+.

"The Muppets Mayhem" follows The Electric Mayhem Band - Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet - on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.

With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.

The Muppets Mayhem Guest Stars

Joining the previously announced recurring guest star Anders Holm and The Electric Mayhem Band on their journey is an exciting roster of guest talent, including:

Paula Abdul
Steve Aoki
David Bizarro
Rachel Bloom
Nicole Byer
Sofia Carson
Charlamagne Tha God
Tommy Chong
Billy Corgan
Stephanie D'Abruzzo
deadmau5
Desiigner
Colton Dunn
Morgan Freeman
Susanna Hoffs
James Hong
Jennifer Irwin
Karamo
Kesha
Tommy Lee
Lil Nas X
Riki Lindhome
Cheech Marin
Ziggy Marley
Jack McBrayer
Arden Myrin
Nico Santos
Kristen Schaal
Ben Schwartz
Ryan Seacrest
Kevin Smith
Chris Stapleton
Danny Trejo
Joe Lo Truglio
"Weird Al" Yankovic
Cedric Yarbrough
Zedd

Based on characters created by Jim Henson, the Disney+ Original series from Disney Branded Television is produced by ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio. The project was developed and written by executive producers Adam F. Goldberg ("The Goldbergs"), Bill Barretta ("The Muppets," "Muppets Haunted Mansion") and co-executive producer Jeff Yorkes.

Michael Bostick, Kris Eber and The Muppets Studio's David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter also serve as executive producers. Original music by executive music producer and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry.

"The Muppets Mayhem" soundtrack will be available on streaming platforms beginning May 10, and the band's debut album, "The Electric Mayhem," is set for release on vinyl on May 12. Pre-save/pre-add the digital soundtrack and pre-order the vinyl album here. Listen to your favorite tracks from the Muppets on the official playlist here.

Watch the new trailer here:

Photo: Mitch Hasseth



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Extended THE LORD OF THE RINGS Adds More Theatrical Dates Photo
Extended THE LORD OF THE RINGS Adds More Theatrical Dates
Prior to each screening, attendees will be treated to a special introduction by franchise star Elijah Wood, as he discusses the lasting impact of the “Lord Of The Rings” universe and the rich worlds and beloved characters that keep viewers coming back for more. Fans will also be treated to exclusive coverage of the new “Lord Of The Rings” game.
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows Week to Week in Homes and Viewers Photo
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows Week to Week in Homes and Viewers
“Live with Kelly and Ryan” ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 29th week in a row across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.6 rating), Total Viewers (2.320 million) and Women 25-54 (0.5 rating). In fact, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” has ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households for 45 consecutive weeks.
TLCs 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS Returns with More Family Adventures Next Week Photo
TLC's 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS Returns with More Family Adventures Next Week
The Johnston family returns to TLC with more of their heartfelt and entertaining family dynamics, when an all-new season of 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS premieres with new episodes on TLC. As the largest-known family of little people in the world, this extraordinary family of seven has a unique way of navigating life’s everyday situations.

From This Author - Michael Major


Extended THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING Adds More Theatrical DatesExtended THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING Adds More Theatrical Dates
April 11, 2023

Prior to each screening, attendees will be treated to a special introduction by franchise star Elijah Wood, as he discusses the lasting impact of the “Lord Of The Rings” universe and the rich worlds and beloved characters that keep viewers coming back for more. Fans will also be treated to exclusive coverage of the new “Lord Of The Rings” game.
Frankie Cosmos and Juan Wauters Team Up For 'Modus Operandi'Frankie Cosmos and Juan Wauters Team Up For 'Modus Operandi'
April 11, 2023

The release is accompanied by a video directed by Fatos Marishta, which features Frankie Cosmos and Juan roaming NYC aimlessly, trying to communicate on their flip phones. The album features many other familiar female collaborators like Y La Bamba and Zoe Gotusso, who sings on his first single “Milanesa al Pan.”
The Holy Gasp Releases New Album '…And the Lord Hath Taken Away'The Holy Gasp Releases New Album '…And the Lord Hath Taken Away'
April 11, 2023

Toronto-born founder of The Holy Gasp, Benjamin Hackman, along with fellow composer, Anthony William Wallace, and Maestro Robert W. Stevenson, continue their undefinable style, aiming their artform towards the intersection of words and music on the newly released album, “…And the Lord Hath Taken Away.”
DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE Announce New Album 'Systemic'DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE Announce New Album 'Systemic'
April 11, 2023

Divide and Dissolve’s new album Systemic examines the systems that bind us and calls for a system that facilitates life for everyone. It’s a message that fits with the band’s core intention: to make music that honours their ancestors and Indigenous land, to oppose white supremacy, and to work towards a future of Black and Indigenous liberation.
NavelGaze Releases New Album 'who/am/i'NavelGaze Releases New Album 'who/am/i'
April 11, 2023

The album was produced and written by NavelGaze with mixing and mastering by Amy Sargeant. NavelGaze is a one-person experimental artist, based in Meanjin (Brisbane), Australia. After spending her teenage years playing in various prog rock and heavy metal bands, she started releasing her own music when she was 16.
share