Leslie Jones Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show airs at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 2 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 3 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!

Leslie Jones Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week

Tonight, Leslie Jones kicks off her guest host week of Comedy Central’s THE DAILY SHOW at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

The comedian and actress’ return to the iconic desk tonight is part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondents and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise.

This week’s guest lineup includes:

Mon., November 13 (tonight): Lisa Leslie (basketball Hall of Famer & WNBA legend)
Tues., November 14: Steve Kornacki (national political correspondent, NBC News and MSNBC)
Wed., November 15: Allyson Felix (7-Time Olympic gold medalist and co-founder & president of Saysh)
Thurs., November 16: Taika Waititi (writer & director - promoting film “Next Goal Wins”)

More about The Daily Show:

For over twenty-five years, the groundbreaking, Emmy and Peabody award-winning THE DAILY SHOW has entertained audiences each night with hilarious, provocative and insightful satire about our society that helps make sense of the world. THE DAILY SHOW redefined the late night show category on TV and, with an audience of over 47M across social media platforms, has become a launching pad for some of the biggest stars in entertainment.

This next chapter of this iconic franchise will showcase its diverse news team of correspondents and contributors, comedy greats as guests hosts, and interviews with influential and emerging voices from across society. And as fans meaningfully engage with the expanded TDS universe of topical specials, digital content, podcasts and live events, it’s clear THE DAILY SHOW offers the most comedy in late night across the most platforms.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Kathy Griffin Announces New Tour Dates For 2024 Photo
Kathy Griffin Announces New Tour Dates For 2024

Kathy Griffin is returning to the stage with a brand-new standup comedy show as she announces her 2024 North American tour, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the PTSD-List. Check out the complete list of tour dates and how to get tickets here!

2
AMERICANISH Coming to Digital This Week Photo
AMERICANISH Coming to Digital This Week

Set in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York, career-driven sisters Maryam and Sam Khan, and their fish-out-of-water cousin Ameera navigate romance, culture, career, and family. The cast includes Aizzah Fatima, Salena Qureshi, Shenaz Treasury, and Lillete Dubey.

3
HARD KNOCKS Returning to HBO With Miami Dolphins Season in January Photo
HARD KNOCKS Returning to HBO With Miami Dolphins Season in January

The series gives a look at their brand of offense featuring quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and running back Raheem Mostert, as well as their talented defense anchored by the likes of Christian Wilkins, Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey, and Jevon Holland.

4
How Broadway Led Ariana Madix to VANDERPUMP RULES Photo
How Broadway Led Ariana Madix to VANDERPUMP RULES

Before bartending at SUR on Vanderpump Rules, Ariana Madix was pounding the pavement in New York City, waiting for her Broadway dreams to become a reality. During her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Bravo-lebrity contestant shared that her vision of being in the entertainment industry didn't include reality television.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in New WONKA PreviewVideo: Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in New WONKA Preview
JYP Entertainment Announces Strategic Partnership With Live Nation to Expand Touring Business for K-POP Artists WorldwideJYP Entertainment Announces Strategic Partnership With Live Nation to Expand Touring Business for K-POP Artists Worldwide
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season TwoEvery Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Producer/Engineer Matt Ross-Spang Receives 7 Grammy NodsProducer/Engineer Matt Ross-Spang Receives 7 Grammy Nods

Videos

Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer Video
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special Video
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon Video
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG