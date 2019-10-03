Lee Daniels' CUPCAKE MEN Gets Pilot Order at ABC

Variety reports that Lee Daniels, creator of "Empire," will produce a new pilot for ABC: "Cupcake Men."

The pilot is inspired by the real LIFE STORY of former Tennessee Titans players Brian Orakpo and Michael Griffin who, along with their childhood friend Bryan Hinson, opened a cupcake shop in Austin, TX.

ABC released the logline for the series:

"Having lived his entire life in the shadows of his recently retired NFL player brothers Mo and Quo, eldest brother and owner of Austin's most popular cupcake food truck AJ Petty is anxious to finally take the mantle as 'most-accomplished son; by opening his first brick-and-mortar store. However, when the three brothers shockingly discover that they all own a stake in the business, they must learn to work together despite their clashing approaches on how to run a business and tricky sibling dynamics."

Daniels is also known for directing "Precious" and "The Butler."

Read the original story on Variety.





