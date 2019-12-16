Leandro Hassum Stars His First Netflix Movie

Imagine taking a very nasty fall on Christmas Eve, passing out and waking up a year later with no memory of what happened the year before? This is the situation experienced by grumpy Jorge, character that marks the debut of actor Leandro Hassum on Netflix. Tudo Bem no Natal Que Vem, new movie from the world's leading streaming entertainment service, produced by Camisa Listrada, has already started shooting in Rio de Janeiro. The cast also features Danielle Winits, Elisa Pinheiro, Louise Cardoso, Levi Ferreira, Arianne Botelho, Miguel R'mulo, Rodrigo Fagundes, among others.

Written by Paulo Cursino and directed by Roberto Santucci, known for the successful franchises Até Que a Sorte Nos Separe, O Candidato Honesto and Os Farofeiros, the story unfolds with the character played by Hassum realizing that he is doomed to keep waking up on Christmas Eve, year after year. A misfortune that leads him to deal with the consequences of what his other self did in the remaining 364 days.

The producing company Camisa Listrada has produced big hits in Brazilian cinema such as "Fala Sério, Mãe!" by Pedro Vasconcelos, "Os Farofeiros", "O Candidato Honesto" and "Um Suburbano Sortudo" by Roberto Santucci. In 2018, the company saw nearly 6 million viewers watch its productions in movie theatres. In 2019, they won the Grande Pr'mio do Cinema Brasileiro (Grand Prix of the Brazilian Movie Industry) on the category "Best Documentary Series" with the documentary "Inhotim - Arte Presente", directed by Pedro Urano.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.





Related Articles View More TV Stories