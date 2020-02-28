Laurence Fishburne Performs THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MALCOLM X For Audible

Audible Inc., the world's largest producer and provider of original spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks, today announced that Emmy and Tony award-winning actor Laurence J. Fishburne III (black-ish, The Matrix) will perform The Autobiography of Malcolm X, marking the first time ever that this momentous work will be available in unabridged audio since its original publication in 1965. Fishburne's Audible-exclusive performance of The Autobiography of Malcolm X is now available for preorder and will be released on May 19th, 2020 - what would have been Malcolm X's 95th birthday.

"It's a great honor to have the opportunity to tell Malcolm X's story," said Laurence J. Fishburne III. "This is a man who lived multiple lifetimes in the span of 40 years. An inspiration, The Autobiography of Malcolm X remains a definitive statement within an ever-evolving civil rights and human rights movement. It was a huge responsibility to take on this project and I feel privileged to take Audible listeners on this profound journey."

"For the first time in history, listeners will be able to hear Malcolm X's powerful story, one that has inspired generations of people, performed by the legendary Laurence Fishburne," said Rachel Ghiazza, SVP Content Acquisition and Development, Audible. "Audible is proud to be a home to this extraordinary narrative - one of the most important nonfiction works of the 20th century - and to continue to amplify voices that need to be heard."

In the searing pages of this classic autobiography, originally published in 1965, Malcolm X, the Muslim leader, firebrand, and Black empowerment activist, tells the extraordinary story of his life and the growth of the Human Rights movement. His fascinating perspective on the lies and limitations of the American Dream, and the inherent racism in a society that denies its nonwhite citizens the opportunity to dream, gives extraordinary insight into the most urgent issues of our own time. The Autobiography of Malcolm X stands as the definitive statement on a man whose life's work was never completed but whose message is timeless. It is essential for anyone who wants to understand the African AMERICAN EXPERIENCE and America as a whole.

Audible has a long history of recording and releasing a wide Spectrum of powerful memoirs and autobiographies in audio - including Trevor Noah's Born a Crime, Kevin Hart's I Can't Make This Up, and James Taylor's Break Shot- to keep listeners engaged and informed.

Laurence J. Fishburne III has achieved an impressive body of work as an actor, producer and director. Fishburne's versatile acting has won him awards in theatre, film and television. In 1992, Fishburne won a Tony Award for his portrayal of Sterling Johnson in August Wilson's Two Trains Running. He won his first Emmy Award in 1993 for "The Box" episode of Tribeca, and his second for his one-man show, Thurgood, in 1997. In 1993, Laurence also received a Best Actor Oscar nomination for the Tina Turner biopic, What's Love Got to Do with It. Laurence may be best known for his role as Morpheus in the Wachowksi brothers' blockbuster The Matrix trilogy, but his many film credits include: Academy Award nominee John Singleton's Boyz 'n the Hood, Richard T. Heffron's telefilm A Rumor of War, Steven Spielberg's The Color Purple, Steven Zaillian's Searching for Bobby Fischer, Mr. Singleton's Higher Learning, Clint Eastwood's Mystic River and cult classics, Deep Cover and King of New York. In 2000, Fishburne founded Cinema Gypsy Productions with his longtime manager and producing partner, Helen Sugland. They have produced numerous nominated and award-winning projects including: Thurgood (HBO), Five Fingers (Lionsgate), Akeelah and the Bee (Lionsgate), and Miss Evers Boys (HBO). Currently, they are the Executive Producers of "black-ish," its FreeForm spinoff, "Grown-ish" and new ABC spinoff, "Mixed-ish." Beginning in March, Fishburne can be seen on Broadway alongside Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss in American Buffalo.





