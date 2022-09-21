Laura Benanti, Jackie Hoffman & More to Appear in New ZIWE Episodes

The second season of the critically acclaimed late-night variety series ZIWE, starring and executive produced by Ziwe (Dickinson, Succession, The Great North) will return to SHOWTIME with six new episodes starting Friday, November 18 on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, November 20 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

The season will continue to drop new episodes every Friday via streaming and on-demand platforms before appearing on air Sunday night.

The second installment of episodes will feature Ziwe's signature sit-down interviews with guests including Michael Che, Julia Fox, Amber Riley, Blake Griffin, Joel Kim Booster, Bob The Drag Queen, DeRay Mckesson, Drew Barrymore and Wayne Brady.

ZIWE will also feature special guest appearances by Marie Faustin, Benito Skinner, Chloe Cherry, Aparna Nancherla, River L. Ramirez, AnnaSophia Robb, John Reynolds, Larry Owens, Amy Sedaris, Laura Benanti, Scott Adsit, Jackie Hoffman and Josh Sharpe along with musical performances by Ziwe, sketches and more - including unscripted and unpredictable interactions with everyday people.

Previously, Ziwe wrote for DESUS & MERO, OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT and Dickinson and rose to viral popularity with her groundbreaking and provocative Instagram Live series questioning cultural figures on race. She has also voiced Kamala Harris and other roles for OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, as well as Tooning Out the News, and appears in her own Pop Show, which she created and performs at Brooklyn's Union Hall with original pop songs off her album Generation Ziwe.

Previous episodes of ZIWE included interviews with Phoebe Bridgers, Fran Lebowitz, Andrew Yang, Eboni K. Williams, Gloria Steinem, Stacey Abrams, Charlamagne Tha God, Chet Hanks, Emily Ratajkowski, Ilana Glazer, Hannibal Buress, Nicole Byer, Mia Kalifa, Adam Pally and Deux Moi. ZIWE is produced by A24 for SHOWTIME. In addition to Ziwe, Jo Firestone and Hunter Speese serve as executive producers.

