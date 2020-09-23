Latin Reel Joins the 58th NYFF as Community Partner

Marking a historic first for NYFF

The New York Film Festival (NYFF), returning every fall to celebrate a new slate of essential cinematic offerings from around the globe, has been an enduring part of New York's rich cultural and historical landscape for nearly six decades. The 58th edition of Film at Lincoln Center's illustrious festival represents just that-an enduring symbol of New York's strength and resilience through the collective spirit of cinema. Marking a historic first for NYFF, this year's reimagined festival will feature drive-in and virtual screenings, providing movie lovers near and far the opportunity to enjoy the festival in the format they find most comfortable. Latin Reel is deeply excited to join as Community Partner this year.



The festival's offerings have been streamlined into five sections, with the Main Slate remaining the heart and historic core of the program. The new Currents section complements the Main Slate, tracing a more complete picture of contemporary cinema with an emphasis on new and innovative forms and voices. The Spotlight section is NYFF's showcase of sneak previews, gala events, screenings with live elements, and other special evenings. The Revivals section connects cinema's rich past to its dynamic present through an eclectic assortment of new restorations, titles selected by the festival's filmmakers, rarities, and more. Talks will be announced in the coming weeks. NYFF58 will run September 17 - October 11, beginning one week earlier than usual in order to expand access to the festival via drive-in screenings. Opening Night is September 17, the Centerpiece screening is September 26, and the Closing Night selection will screen October 10. See the complete schedule here.



