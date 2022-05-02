Latin American Original Series DISNEY INTERTWINED Picked Up for Season Two on Disney+

Disney+ announced TODAY that the hit Latin American series "Disney Intertwined" has been picked up for a second season, with production on season two beginning in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The musical series will see the return of Carolina Domenech ("Allegra"), Elena Roger ("Cocó"), Clara Alonso ("Caterina"), José Giménez Zapiola "El Purre" ("Marco") and Kevsho ("Félix"). "Disney Interwined" is available on Disney+ in Latin America, in the US and rest of world.

On season two of "Disney Intertwined," Marco gets to travel through time and transports from the '90s straight into 2021, thanks to the bracelet. Fascinated by the new world he sees before his eyes; Marco is determined to remain in 2021 with Allegra.

Meanwhile, the three women in the Sharp family - Cocó, Caterina and Allegra - receive an offer for their play, "Light Years," that they can't refuse, but they find that this project will be difficult to carry out because several past revelations from 1994 were never resolved. Marco, determined to help the Sharp women, also searches for answers as to why the bracelet took him to 2021 and learns that this magical object, that allows time travel, also carries an unknown danger.

Rounding up the cast of this new season are Santiago Achaga ("Franco" in the past), Antonia Bengoechea ("Amelia"), Rocío Hernández ("Paloma"), Agustina Benavidez ("Clara"), Rodrigo Pedreira ("Franco"), Beto de Carabassa ("Pedro" in the past), Miguel Habud ("Pedro"), Benjamín Amadeo ("Diego"), Regina Lamm ("Allegra", Amelia's grandmother), Betina O'Connell ("Lucía") and Favio Posca ("Mike") as special guest.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment.

The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios.

Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.