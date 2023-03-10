LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE to Return to OWN in April

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
OWN’s smash hit unscripted series “Love & Marriage: Huntsville'' returns to Saturdays at 8:00 pm ET/PT starting April 8.

Mar. 10, 2023  

OWN's smash hit unscripted series "Love & Marriage: Huntsville'' returns to Saturdays at 8:00 pm ET/PT starting April 8 with Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, as well as Tiffany and Louis Whitlow.

This season will also see the addition of three new personalities to the group - beauty maven Stormi Steele and her husband Courtney Beasley, plus Tisha's cousin Keke Jabbar. The new episodes will follow the group as they navigate their businesses, friendships and relationships in Huntsville, Alabama.

This new season will also mark 100 historic episodes for the series that started it all for the franchise from renowned reality producer Carlos King, CEO of Kingdom Reign Entertainment.

In the April 8 premiere episode, "A Holt and a Prayer," Melody comes out of seclusion to help Kimmi celebrate a milestone in her cancer journey. Stormi and her husband, Courtney, have an emotional disagreement. Martell reveals a new love interest but still wants Melody to pray about their relationship.

Coming this season on "Love & Marriage: Huntsville":

LaTisha and Marsau set up to have a Blaque Expo to service the North Side of Huntsville by showcasing the business acumen of their friends. Will they get THE COMEBACK Group to make a comeback?

Melody and Martell continue to navigate the space of tense co-parenting, while they both dip their toes into the dating pool.

Melody takes a page from Stormi's marketing book and works to build up her brand to find opportunities on a national level and abroad.

Martell walks the tightrope of trying to move on from his marriage to Melody and trying to remain connected to his family, creating space for him to open up about his struggles as he is challenged to grow.

As LaTisha and Marsau expand their business and work as actual partners, they discover the patriarchal construct of their marriage doesn't seem to work as well in business.

As Stormi sees exponential growth in her business empire, she is forced to make some tough calls, creating family tension. Stormi and Courtney DON'T see eye to eye when it comes to expanding their family.

Kimmi and Maurice are working to get their son, Monster, in a better space with his behavior and accountability. They up the ante by bringing in Monster's mother, Maurice's ex, in the hopes that they can all be on the same Parental Page.

Kimmi continues her battle with cancer and works to remain hopeful in the face of ongoing treatment while parenting and being a wife.

Tiffany, although pregnant, still finds the energy to stir the pot every chance she gets, meddling in everyone's personal business until it finally gets her put on bed rest.

Additionally, to commemorate the upcoming 100th episode, Love & Marriage executive producer Carlos KING will host an all-new retrospective special, "Love & Marriage: Huntsville: Celebrating 100 Episodes," airing Saturday, April 1 at 8 pm ET/PT.

"Love & Marriage: Huntsville" is OWN's most-watched series and, in 2022, led OWN to be Saturday night's #1 cable network with African-American Women 25-54/18-49/18+ and #1 non-sports cable net with African-American Persons 25-54/18-49/18+/2+ and Households. The show's most recent season achieved double-digit viewership growth over its prior season across all 25-54 and 18-49 demos, including a +22% jump among Adults 18-49.

"Love & Marriage: Huntsville" was created by renowned reality TV producer, Carlos King, and is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America with executive producers King, Jordana Hochman, Angela Dugan, Andrew Hoagland and Markus Burns.



