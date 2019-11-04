LOVE & HIP HOP Season Ten Premieres on VH1 Dec. 16

VH1 celebrates the city that ignited a cultural phenomenon with the 10th season of "Love & Hip Hop: New York," premiering Monday, December 16 at 8:00pm ET/PT with back-to-back episodes. VH1's powerhouse franchise from Monami Entertainment and MGM's Big Fish Entertainment continues to hold three of the top five unscripted spots in cable P18-34.

This season marks the homecoming of original vets alongside fan-favorite cast members:

· Chrissy Lampkin returns to N.Y.C. to work on both her business endeavors and relationship with her longtime fiancé. In order to fully move forward, she realizes there are amends she must make with her past.

· Remy Ma wants it all! She's balancing motherhood, co-hosting "State of the Culture" with Joe Budden and is determined to finally drop her album. With Remy trying to juggle everything, Papoose has to step up for full-time daddy duty. Can this BLACK LOVE power couple prove that you can have both a successful career and family?

· Erica Mena is back in N.Y.C. to plan her fairytale wedding to Safaree Samuels and prepare for the arrival of their first child. But when their past relationships with other cast members begin to interfere, will this couple be able to maintain their happily ever after?

· Still picking up the pieces of their shattered relationship, Joe Budden and Cyn Santana struggle to move on but Joe's past transgressions threaten their attempts to find peace.

· Kimbella is holding it down as a single mom of four now that her husband Juelz Santana began his prison sentence. She is focused on keeping her family, and his music legacy, afloat while he's away.

· Yandy Smith-Harris' business is booming since her days as an assistant, but will her path to success hit a roadblock with Chrissy's return to the Big Apple? With her husband Mendeecees in prison for the last few years, Yandy is ready for their family to reunite, but will his homecoming tear apart THE FAMILY she's built?

Rich Dollaz, Tahiry Jose, Olivia Longott, Somaya Reece, Juju, Jonathan Fernandez are also set to appear this season, along with newcomers Phresher and Jennaske.

"Love & Hip Hop: New York" is executive produced by Mona Scott-Young and Stephanie R. Gayle and Maricarmen "MC" Lopez for Monami Entertainment and Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D'Agostino, Donna Edge-Rachell, Shelley Sinha, Kim Osorio and Michael Carrozza for Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company. Nina L. Diaz, Lashan Browning and Phakiso Collins are executive producers for VH1.

Watch a preview here:





