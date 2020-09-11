LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Returns with Six New Episodes Friday, October 9

View a sneak peek below!

he third season of WE tv's smash hit docuseries "Love After Lockup" returns with six new episodes on Friday, October 9 at 9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT. The highly-addicting series follows lovebirds hoping to make their way down the aisle with the jailbirds who may or may not be conning them. Whether it's dodging a parole officer, negotiating with a halfway house, or being stuck under house arrest with someone they hardly know, the realities of being on the outside are starting to hit these newly released prisoners. Will they break the law and go back to jail, or save themselves and leave their lovers broken hearted?

"Love After Lockup" is produced by Sharp Entertainment. Executive Producers are Matt Sharp, Dan Adler and Alan Madison. Lauren P. Gellert, Kate Farrell are Executive Producers for WE tv.

SHARP Entertainment is a New York-based television production house with a record of creating and producing groundbreaking unscripted television. Founded by producer Matt Sharp in 2003, Sharp has flourished to become one of the industry's leading production enterprises, delivering thousands of hours of programming and achieving an unmatched track record of ratings success across multiple networks.

With compelling, can't miss unscripted shows, WE tv's programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. We tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today's digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community. We tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister channels include AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV.

Watch a sneak peek here:

