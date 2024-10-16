LONGLEGS Returning to Theaters for Halloween With Sneak Peek of THE MONKEY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning film studio NEON has announced that audiences will get the chance to relive the horror sensation LONGLEGS in theaters nationwide from Wednesday, October 23rd through Halloween, Thursday, October 31st. Following the film, audiences will get an exclusive sneak peek of Osgood Perkins’ hotly anticipated film, THE MONKEY, as well as a conversation between Perkins and THE MONKEY actor Theo James. Tickets for LONGLEGS go on sale today.



Hailed as the “scariest film of the year,” LONGLEGS was written and directed by Perkins and stars Maika Monroe, Blair Underwood, Alicia Witt, and Nicolas Cage. To date, Longlegs has grossed an impressive $75 million at the U.S. box office, and over $100 million globally.



Dave Caplan produced and financed Longlegs through his C2 Motion Picture Group banner. Producers include Nicolas Cage along with his production company Saturn Films, Dan Kagan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Chris Ferguson.



Perkins adapted and directed THE MONKEY based on the 1980 Stephen KING short story of the same name. The film stars Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, Christian Convery, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell and Sarah Levy. James Wan and Michael Clear of Atomic Monster produced the project with C2 Motion Group’s Dave Caplan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Range Select, and Chris Ferguson for Odd Fellows. C2 also financed the film. THE MONKEY will be exclusively in theaters nationwide February 21st, 2025.

