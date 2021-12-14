LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Ties Season Highs in Households and Women 25-54

During the week of Nov. 29, 2021, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" built week to week by 6% in Households (1.7 rating vs. 1.6 rating) and by 17% with Women 25-54 (0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating), matching season highs in both Nielsen measures.

Improving 17% over the prior week among Women 25-54, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" stood as the week's only daytime talk show - network or syndicated - to deliver weekly growth.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 daytime talk show of the week among Women 25-54, topping "Dr. Phil" by 17% (0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating). In fact, "Live" ranked or tied as the No. 1 daytime talk show in 12 of the 13 weeks this season (including 1 tie).

On average for the 2021-2022 season to date, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" stands as the No. 1 daytime talk show among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating), beating "Dr. Phil" by 17% (0.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivers the final season of "Ellen" by enormous double-digit margins in Households (+70% - 1.7 rating vs. 1.0 rating), Total Viewers (+74% - 2.417 million vs. 1.391 million) and Women 25-54 (+75% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.4 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Photo Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua, ABC Entertainment