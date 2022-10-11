Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Ties Its Top-Rated Week Since April in Households

The ratings come from the week of Sept. 26, 2022.

Oct. 11, 2022  

During the week of Sept. 26, 2022, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew for the 2nd straight week in Households (+7% - 1.6 rating vs. 1.5 rating) to match its highest-rated week since April - since the week of 4/11/22.

"Live" also built for the 2nd week in a row in Total Viewers (+5% - 2.304 million vs. 2.200 million) to score its most-watched week since May - since the week of 5/23/22. "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was one of only two syndicated talk shows to post week-to-week growth.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 daytime talk show - syndicated or network - for the 2nd consecutive week in Households (1.6 rating), Total Viewers (2.304 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). "Live" outdelivered "Dr. Phil" across all key Nielsen measures: 14% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.4 rating), 17% in Total Viewers (2.304 million vs. 1.962 million) and by 20% among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating). "Live" stood as the No. 1 daytime talk show for the 38th week running among Women 25-54 (including 15 weeks of ties).

Monday's broadcast of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (on 9/26/22) tied the show's highest-rated telecast on any day since March in Households (1.8 rating) - since its post-Oscars® special on Monday, 3/28/22.

On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures, leading "Dr. Phil" by 7% in Households (1.5 rating vs. 1.4 rating), by 6% in Total Viewers (2.129 million vs. 2.000 million) and by 20% with Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

