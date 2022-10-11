LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Ties Its Top-Rated Week Since April in Households

During the week of Sept. 26, 2022, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew for the 2nd straight week in Households (+7% - 1.6 rating vs. 1.5 rating) to match its highest-rated week since April - since the week of 4/11/22.

"Live" also built for the 2nd week in a row in Total Viewers (+5% - 2.304 million vs. 2.200 million) to score its most-watched week since May - since the week of 5/23/22. "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was one of only two syndicated talk shows to post week-to-week growth.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 daytime talk show - syndicated or network - for the 2nd consecutive week in Households (1.6 rating), Total Viewers (2.304 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). "Live" outdelivered "Dr. Phil" across all key Nielsen measures: 14% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.4 rating), 17% in Total Viewers (2.304 million vs. 1.962 million) and by 20% among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating). "Live" stood as the No. 1 daytime talk show for the 38th week running among Women 25-54 (including 15 weeks of ties).

Monday's broadcast of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (on 9/26/22) tied the show's highest-rated telecast on any day since March in Households (1.8 rating) - since its post-Oscars® special on Monday, 3/28/22.

On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures, leading "Dr. Phil" by 7% in Households (1.5 rating vs. 1.4 rating), by 6% in Total Viewers (2.129 million vs. 2.000 million) and by 20% with Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating).