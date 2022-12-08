LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Announces Special Holiday Festivities

It's the ho-ho-holidays on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" with a December full of seasonal celebrations featuring top celebrity guests, magical musical performances, holiday decor ideas, yummy cooking tips and tricks, and, naturally, crazy holiday sweaters!

"Live's Holiday Sweater Party" will leave viewers in stitches on Friday, Dec. 16, and feature the legendary HARRY CONNICK JR. and the beloved MARIA MENOUNOS. The fan-favorite "Live" episode will also showcase Kelly and Ryan trying their best to set a new Guinness World Record for the most sweaters put on in 30 seconds.

Then on Monday, Dec. 19, "Live" brings the holidays to life with the "Live with Kelly and Ryan: Home for the Holidays" special episode. Award-winning musicians DAVID FOSTER AND KATHARINE MCPHEE will perform "Jingle Bell Rock," and the internationally beloved RADIO CITY ROCKETTES will dance their way onto the "Live" stage to perform "The Dance of the Frostberries."

Friend of "Live" Steve Patterson will delight fans with a Christmas tour of NYC with his family, and the acclaimed choir SING HARLEM will perform "Joy to the World." Plus, the "Live" family will gather for a holiday feast to inspire everyone in their own kitchens at home.

And, listen closely one and all for the sound of jingle bells as Santa Claus himself will be stopping by the "Live" set for a special visit!

Other top guests joining "Live" in December include Catherine Zeta Jones, Matthew Macfadyen, H.E.R., Sadie Sink, Edward Norton, Naomi Arkie, Antonio Banderas, Ashanti, Kate Hudson, Holly Robinson-Peete, Salma Hayek, RuPaul, Andrea Boccelli, Luke Evans and Naveen Andrews.