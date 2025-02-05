LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Returns to the Oscars Stage for AFTER THE OSCARS SHOW Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emmy® Award-winning hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have their dress and tuxedo pressed, heels and hair gel packed, and are flying off to beloved Los Angeles to celebrate Hollywood’s most glamourous night … and television’s BIGGEST morning!

The fan-favorite “After the Oscars® Show” will air LIVE from the famed Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in front of thousands of fans, sitting in the very seats that Hollywood’s elite warmed mere hours before, winning their golden statuettes.

During the ceremony, Kelly and Mark will be waiting in the wings, ready to speak to the Academy Award® winners the very minute they walk offstage, capturing that special moment of joy (or shock) to share with millions in the “Live” audience across the country.

Then, throughout the midnight hours, while the rest of Hollywood is dancing the night away, the entire “Live” team will be hustling and bustling to create the show that will feature the best moments with the biggest Oscar® winners and, of course, highlighting the night’s most fabulous fashion. When the sun rises and 9 a.m. EST hits, Kelly and Mark — ready or not! — will walk onto the Dolby Stage LIVE and welcome special guests, a show-stopping musical performance and much more! Ticket information can be found HERE.

The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu, and airs live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

About “Live with Kelly and Mark”

“Live with Kelly and Mark” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.

Photo credit: Disney Entertainment Television/ Michael Le Brecht II*

