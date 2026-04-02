Video: SWAPPED Trailer Offers New Look at Animated Body Swap Comedy

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The official trailer is here for Swapped, a new animated body-swap comedy from Netflix and Skydance Animation. With a voice cast led by newly minted Oscar-winner Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple, the movie hits the streamer on May 1.

Swapped is a buddy comedy following a small woodland creature (Jordan) and a majestic bird (Temple). Though natural sworn enemies of The Valley, they suddenly swap bodies. The trailer previews this new dilemma, while also depicting how they are forced to work together in this new normal to help THE VALLEY at large.

Directed by Nathan Greno (co-director of Disney's Tangled), the movie also features the voices of Tracy Morgan, Cedric the Entertainer, Tony Award nominee Justina Machado, Ambika Mod, and Lolly Adefope.

The screenplay is by John Whittington, Christian Magalhaes & Robert Snow from a story by Whittington, Adam Karp, Magalhaes & Snow, and Greno. Music is by Siddhartha Khosla. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Mary Ellen Bauder Andrews produce for Skydance Animation.