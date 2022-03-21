LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Announces After Oscar Show Details

The countdown has begun for HOLLYWOOD'S BIGGEST NIGHT ... and "Live"'s most glamorous morning! Fans everywhere are eagerly awaiting for the curtain to rise on Oscar Sunday, March 27, followed by the fan-favorite, star-studded annual "Live's After Oscar Show" on Monday, March 28.

Hosted by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, "Live's After Oscar Show" is the TV destination to indulge in all the glitz and glamour surrounding the big night. From interviews with A-list winners to fabulous fashion panels and more, this special episode of "Live" has it all! Check local listings for time and station here.

Kelly and Ryan will score the very first interviews with winners the moment they walk off stage, delivering to viewers all of the adrenaline and excitement created by Tinsel Town's most iconic evening. Plus, to bring the Oscar magic to life, beloved guest host and friend of "Live" MARIA MENOUNOS will be on the red carpet talking with all the stars and capturing the trends of the night. And - fashionistas be prepared - a total red-carpet rundown via Emmy®-winning television star and style icon CARSON KRESSLEY, plus social media superstar EVA CHEN will deconstruct all the fabulous looks of the evening with Kelly and Ryan.

Kelly and Ryan will kick off the special "After Oscar Show" with their signature parodies of some of the biggest films and characters of the year. Is that Kelly or Lady Gaga? Is that Ryan or Spider-Man? Is that Tammy Faye or Kelly? Jonathan Larson or Ryan? Plus more!

Returning this year is "Live"'s popular Predict the Winners Ballot Contest. One entrant with the most correct answers will win a grand prize of $10,000. In addition, all viewers who fill out a ballot will be entered to win $5,000! Enter here! 2022 Predict the Winners: Enter for a chance to win $10,000! | LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.

Also, be sure to tune in all week as "Live" gets Oscars ready. On Friday, March 25, "Live's Pre-Oscar Show" will feature Adrien Brody and Sandy Kenyon and will air special videos of A-list celebs sharing their best Oscars memories and moments - including 2022 nominated hopefuls!