LITTLE AMERICA Renewed for Season Two

Variety reports that Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon's Apple TV series "Little America" has been renewed for a second season ahead of the premiere of its first.

The series is based on true stories from Epic Magazine. It explores the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring, and surprising stories of immigrants in America.

Zachary Quinto, Jearnest Corchado, John Ortiz, Angela Lin, Kai To, Sophia Xu, Shaun Toub, Shila Vosough Ommi, Eshan Inamdar, Priyanka Bose and Conphidance will star in various episodes of the series.

Here is a list of episodes planned for season one:

"The Manager" - At 12 years old, Kabir must learn to run a Utah motel on his own when his parents are deported back to India.

"The Jaguar" - Marisol, an undocumented teenager from Mexico, navigates the rarefied world of competitive squash with the help of her coach who inspires her to dream big - on and off the court.

"The Cowboy" - Iwegbuna, an economic grad student from a small village in Nigeria, struggles to adjust to life in Oklahoma ,but he gains confidence and a connection to home by becoming a part of a culture he admired most as a child: cowboys.

"The Silence" - Sylviane's ten-day silent meditation retreat takes an unexpected turn when she develops feelings for a man with whom she's shared everything but words.

"The Son" - When Rafiq escapes from his home in Syria after his father discovers he is gay, he's forced to go on the run until he finds his "home" in the unlikeliest of places.

"The Baker" - Beatrice, the only one of her 22 siblings to be sent from Uganda to college in the US, tries to achieve her own version of the American Dream by selling her chocolate chip cookies from a basket on her head.

"The Grand Prize Expo Winners" - A Singaporean single mother wins an all-inclusive Alaskan cruise- allowing her and her two children to experience a taste of the good life on an emotionally cathartic trip.

Read the original story on Variety.





