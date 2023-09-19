LAST STOP LARRIMAH Documentary Coming to HBO

The HBO Original documentary film LAST STOP LARRIMAH, directed by Thomas Tancred and executive produced by Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, and Mel Eslyn of Duplass Brothers Productions, debuts SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. The film had its world premiere at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival.

Nestled deep in the Australian Outback is the remote town of Larrimah and its 11 eccentric residents. When Paddy Moriarty and his dog Kellie left the local pub and vanished in December of 2017, a long history of infighting is unveiled as the remaining residents become suspects in an unfolding investigation that leads to Paddy being declared dead.

The documentary, told in five chapters, shines a light on Larrimah's quirky history and how the town’s once close-knit and jubilant residents brought about their own fate.

Featured Participants: Barry Sharpe, the owner of the Larrimah Hotel & Pub and a beefy pet crocodile; Fran Hodgetts, a quirky outcast and shop owner specializing in exotic meat pies; Karl and Bobbie Roth, husband and wife who ran the local fire and rescue team and bitter rivals of Barry; Billy Hodgetts, Fran’s ex-husband, all skin, bones, and tattoos with stories to tell; Cookie Burke, a mellow old fellow who loves juicy gossip; Karen and Mark Rayner, the two newest and youngest residents of Larrimah; Richard Simpson, the bartender who works for Barry; and Lenny Hodson, Larrimah’s oldest resident at 81-years-old.

HBO Documentary Films presents LAST STOP LARRIMAH; directed and executive produced by Thomas Tancred; producers, Sean Bradley and Rebecca Saunders; executive producers, Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Jay Duplass, Stephen Cash; co-producers, Will Dowsett, Shane Reid; director of photography, Jesse Gohier-Fleet; lead editor, Nicholas Alden; For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Tina Nguyen.