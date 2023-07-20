LA MAISON to Uncover the Scandal and Reinvention of the Iconic Fashion House on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ announces “La Maison,” a new 10-episode one-hour family drama set within a contemporary French iconic fashion house. “La Maison” is an immersive look behind the scenes of the ever-evolving world of fashion, aspirational French elegance and luxury and the lives of its powerful families.

The series stars seven-time César Award nominee Lambert Wilson (“De Gaulle”), César Award-nominated Amira Casar (“Call Me By Your Name”), Best Actress César Award winner Carole Bouquet (“En Thérapie”), Most Promising Actress César Award winner Zita Hanrot (“Fatima”), Most Promising Actor César Award winner Pierre Deladonchamps (“Stranger by the Lake”), Best Actor in a Supporting Role César Award winner Antoine Reinartz (“Anatomy of a Fall”), four-time César Award nominee Anne Consigny (“Elle”), César Award nominee Florence Loiret Caille (“The Bureau”) and rising star Ji-Min Park (“Return to Seoul”).

High fashion meets high drama in this behind-the-curtain look at how a family dynasty of an iconic fashion house is thrown into scandal and reinvention by a viral video featuring star designer Vincent LeDu (Lambert Wilson), leaving his family’s legendary haute couture house hanging by a thread.

Perle Foster (Amira Casar), Vincent’s former muse who is still in his shadow, teams up with next-generation, visionary designer Paloma Castel (Zita Hanrot) to save and recreate the century-old Maison LEDU, claiming their rightful place in both the LeDu family and the fashion world.

Created by showrunners José Caltagirone and Valentine Milville, and based on an original idea by executive producer Alex Berger, the series is directed by award-winning filmmakers Fabrice Gobert (“The Returned”) and Daniel Grou alias Podz (“Lupin”). “La Maison” is co-produced by Apple TV+ and TOA-The Originals of America, with acclaimed studio TOP-The Originals Productions (“The Bureau”).

