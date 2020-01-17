Kingdom Day Parade 2020 in Los Angeles Names Keke Palmer as Grand Marshal

Keke Palmer of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" was announced today as the grand marshal of the 35th annual Kingdom Day Parade commemorating the 91st birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Organized by the Kingdom Day Parade committee of the Congress Of Racial Equality of California (CORE-CA), the parade will be broadcast and streamed live on abc7 - Southern California's most-watched television station - Monday, Jan. 20 (11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. PST), in Los Angeles.

"I am excited to be a part of this year's birthday celebration of the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.," said Palmer. "Spending the day in Los Angeles serving as grand marshal in the Kingdom Day Parade and Freedom Festival is such a wonderful way to honor his life and spread his message of hope and equality for all humanity."

ABC7 Eyewitness News anchors Michelle Tuzee and Leslie Sykes will serve as hosts of this year's parade, themed "Equality For All Humanity, Our Next Step." ABC7's David Ono, Ellen Leyva, Marc Brown and Dallas Raines will also be on hand, riding in the parade as part of the celebration. Starting at 10:00 a.m. PST at Western and MLK Blvd., the parade route runs down MLK Blvd. to Crenshaw Blvd., where it turns left and then ends at Vernon Avenue.



The festivities will continue after the parade at the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Festival at the historic Leimert Park. Beginning at 11:00 a.m., there will be booths, food, community and music open and available throughout the day until 5:00 p.m. PST.

"We're very proud to bring the 35th annual Kingdom Day Parade to viewers across Southern California," said Cheryl Fair, president and general manager, KABC. "And Keke Palmer is a phenomenal choice for grand marshal. She is a multitalented and multifaceted individual who truly exemplifies the parade theme. She sets the example in the way she gives back to the community and is a role model, especially for young girls.

Actress, activist, music artist, author, humanitarian and a passionate voice for her generation, Keke Palmer is the co-host of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke." She began her career with a breakout role in the film "Akeelah and The Bee," and then starred as the title character in the cable series "True Jackson, VP," for which she won four NAACP IMAGE AWARDS for Outstanding Performance in a Youth/Children's Program. Palmer recently starred opposite Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in the blockbuster feature film "Hustlers," as well as 20th Century FOX Television and Lee Daniels Entertainment's hit television series "Star." In addition to her feature film and television credits, Palmer's work extends to philanthropic avenues such as the Boys' and Girls' Clubs of the American charity Cool To Be Smart program, speaking to children about the importance of learning. She has also been an avid representative for the "Saving Our Daughters" oath project, an anti-bullying campaign that allows people all over the world to take an oath to stop bullying. Palmer's youth outreach and passion are evident in her multifaceted accomplishments. Her debut book published by Simon and Schuster in 2017, "I Don't Belong to You, Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice," guides its readers to become heroes of their own stories. In it, Palmer also shares many of the bumps and roadblocks she has faced throughout her life which she knows many of her generation also face today.





