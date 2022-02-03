Kevin Kline to Star in AMERICAN CLASSIC Theatre Drama on EPIX

EPIX has announced that American Classic, a new series starring Tony-winner Kevin Kline, is currently in development.

In this half-hour comedy, Broadway star and notorious narcissist Richard Bean (Kevin Kline) suffers a spectacular public meltdown, and returns to his tiny hometown and the family-run theater where he first became aware of his own brilliance.

When he arrives, he is shocked to discover that his father, the former artistic director has slipped into a puppet-filled dementia, and that the once respected theater run by his brother (Jon Tenney) and his wife (now the town's mayor) has become, by necessity, a low-rent dinner theater serving roast beef and murder mysteries. He decides to save the town, the theater and the world by presenting a great American classic on the dinner theater stage, directed by and starring, of course, himself.

Michael Hoffman, Bob Martin, Leslie Urdang, Kevin Kline, Anthony Bregman and Miriam Mintz are attached as executive producers. American Classic is being developed as a co-production between EPIX Studios and Anonymous Content's AC Studios.

Kevin Kline has seamlessly transitioned between the worlds of theatre and film and has earned equal distinction in both. Kline was most recently seen on Broadway in the 2017 revival of Present Laughter, portraying the role of Garry Essendine. Kline is the recipient of numerous awards, including an Academy Award and two Tony awards. Kline was seen in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, directed by Bill Condon with an all-star cast including Emma Watson, Ian McKellen, Luke Evans, Emma Thompson, Dan Stevens, and Josh Gad.

In addition to his 1988 Academy Award for his role in the comedy A Fish Called Wanda and a 2008 Screen Actors Guild Award for HBO's As You Like It, Kline is a five-time Golden Globe nominee for his roles in Sophie's Choice, Dave, In & Out, Soapdish and De-Lovely; and he earned a Screen Actors Guild nomination for his performance in Life As A House. He was also the recipient of a Career Tribute at the 1997 Gotham Independent Film Awards.