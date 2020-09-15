Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Renews Weekly Talk Series DL UNCUT for Second Season

Available on the LOL Channel (462) on Pluto TV.

Today, Laugh Out Loud, the comedy brand and multi-platform entertainment company founded by Kevin Hart, announced the season 2 premiere of DL Hughley Uncut, available on the LOL Channel (462) on Pluto TV. Starting today, the series will expand from a weekly show to twice a week, giving viewers twice the amount of dynamic conversation, thoughtful insight, and comedic banter around the current events and breaking moments that are shaping the culture.

Launched in May 2020, season one of DL Hughley Uncut debuted as part of Laugh Out Loud's "Comedy in Color" programming block, featuring special guest appearances from Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, Killer Mike, Teddy Riley, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and more. The series became an instant success for the LOL channel, helping to make Laugh Out Loud one of the most-watched comedy channels on Pluto TV.

"Jasmine and I are excited to bring another hilarious season of DL Hughley Uncut to fans - covering the topics everyone wants to hear about and speaking the truth with even fresher, funnier perspectives and a hot new slate of guests," says DL. "We look forward to being a part of Laugh Out Loud's "Comedy in Color" programming on Pluto TV for another great season."

This season, DL and his co-host Jasmine Sanders will welcome even more luminaries and thought leaders from the worlds of music, comedy, film, and politics to the show starting this week with Trymaine Lee and Dr. Glaude.

